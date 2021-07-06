AMC, Didi, AMD — 3 Stocks To Watch Today Based On High Retail-Investor Interest

These stocks saw high retail investor interest on social media at press time early Tuesday.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC): The theatrical exhibition company hit hard by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic emerged as a retail investor favorite this year.

Often a much-discussed stock on r/WallStreetBets, AMC saw high interest on the Reddit forum known for short squeezes on Monday.

Last month, AMC said it would reward its shareholders with free popcorn as a part of a new investor connect program.

AMC shares have skyrocketed 2,350.9% since 2021 began. On Friday, the company’s shares closed 4.2% lower at $51.96 in the regular session after Iceberg Research announced taking a short position and gained 1.83% higher at $52.91 in the after-hours session.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ:AMD): The Santa Clara, California-based semiconductors company competes against the likes of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) and NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Taiwanese graphics card firm PowerColor’s website reportedly featured unreleased Radeon RX6600 and RX 6600 XT graphics cards, reported Notebookcheck.net.

This ,according to Notebookcheck.net, could be an indicator that an announcement on the 6600 series is imminent. PowerColor is a licensed producer of AMD Radeon Video cards.

See Also: Micron, Nvidia, AMD, TSMC, Or Intel? One Semiconductor Stock Emerged As Clear Winner In 2021 First-Half Gains

The company’s first-quarter non-GAAP earnings per share of 52 cents beat the consensus estimates of 44 cents. In a similar period last year, AMD posted EPS of 18 cents. On Monday night, AMD featured among trending names on WSB.

On Friday, AMD shares closed 1.49% higher at $94.70 in regular trading and fell 0.13% in the after-hours session.

The company’s shares have risen 3.3% since the year began.

DiDi Global Inc (NYSE:DIDI): The Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL)-backed ride-hailing company is akin to Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) in terms of the services it provides.

Last week, the company held its U.S. IPO pricing 316.8 million shares at $14 per share.

Over the weekend, the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) asked app stores including those operated by Apple to stop offering the company’s app as it was found to be in “serious violations of laws and regulations.”

CAC cited illegal collection and use of users’ personal data as reasons for its directive.

DiDi trended on the third spot in Stocktwit’s list of top ten trending streams. The company also trended on WSB.

DiDi shares closed 5.3% lower at $15.53 in Friday’s regular session and fell 1.03% in the after-hours trading to $15.37.

Read Next: Epic Stonk Battle Of 2021 First-Half: GameStop Vs. AMC Vs. Clover Health Vs. Rocket Companies Vs. Blackberry

Photo by JAH2k on Wikimedia