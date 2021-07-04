 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

China Orders Removal Of DiDi App From Stores Over Data Protection
Bibhu Pattnaik , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 04, 2021 11:30am   Comments
Share:
China Orders Removal Of DiDi App From Stores Over Data Protection

Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) on Sunday asked the smartphone app stores in China operated by Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) and some smartphone makers such as Huawei Technologies Co. and Xiaomi Corp., to stop offering DiDi Global Inc - ADR's (NYSE: DIDI) app, Reuters reports.

The Cyberspace Administration stated on its website that the investigation found the DiDi app "has serious violations of laws and regulations" by illegally collecting and utilizing users' personal data.

CAC has asked DiDi to make changes to comply with Chinese data protection rules.

DiDi said it had stopped registering new users and would remove its app from all the app stores. The company said it would make changes to comply with rules and protect users' rights. 

Chinese regulators' suspension of the DiDi app comes days after the company priced its IPO at $14 and debuted on the New York Stock Exchange.

DiDi's IPO was led by Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE: GS), Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS), and JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM).

On Friday, regulators halted new user registration for the duration of the cybersecurity review. 

The CAC said it had launched an investigation into DiDi to protect citizens' safety and national security.

According to the report, DiDi gathers real-time mobility data every day. It uses some of the data for autonomous driving technologies and traffic analysis.

The company has been subject to regulatory probes in China over safety and its operating license.

DiDi Global operates a mobility technology platform focusing on shared mobility, auto solutions, electric mobility, and autonomous driving. It offers services in China and more than 15 other markets.   ​​

 

 

 

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DIDI)

Microsoft And Apple Lead The Dow Jones Higher Friday
DiDi Stock Falls Just Days After IPO: Technical Levels To Watch
Why The DiDi IPO Is Good News For Uber: BofA
What's Going On With DiDi Stock Today?
58 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
30 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: App China DidiGovernment News Global Top Stories Tech Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com