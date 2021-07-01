fbpx
Chipmakers Micron, AMD Become Top WallStreetBets Interests Alongside Clover Health, SoFi

byMadhukumar Warrier
June 30, 2021 10:14 pm
Chipmakers Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) and Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) have joined Clover Health Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) and SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) as the stocks seeing the highest interest on Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets forum.

What Happened: Micron emerged as the most-discussed stock on the forum with 525 mentions and was followed by medical insurance technology company Clover Health with 495 mentions during the last 24 hours at press time, data from Quiver Quantitative showed.

AMD took the third spot with 414 mentions, while online personal finance company SoFi, the most-discussed stock yesterday, fell to the fourth place as it attracted only 362 mentions.

The other stocks that are trending on the forum include electric vehicle maker Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS), renewable natural gas company Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE), e-commerce company ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH), videogame retailer GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME), exchange-traded fund SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE:SPY) and Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio Inc. (NYSE:NIO).

See Also: AMD's Stock Becomes Overbought And Heads Toward Resistance

Why It Matters: Micron Technology and AMD are seeing higher interest from retail investors. Micron Technology reported third-quarter earnings results that beat analysts’ estimates.

It was reported on Wednesday that Intel Corp. (NASDAQ:INTC) has postponed producing one of its newest chips in order to improve performance. The move is seen as creating an opportunity for AMD to gain market share.

Price Action: Micron Technology shares closed almost 2.5% higher in Wednesday’s regular trading session at $84.98, but declined almost 2.3% in the after-hours session to $83.05.

Clover Health shares closed 0.3% lower in the regular trading session at $13.32.

Advanced Micro Devices shares closed 4.9% higher in the regular trading session at $93.93 and further rose almost 0.3% in the after-hours session to $94.18.

Read Next: Bulls, Bears Battle In SoFi And Options Traders Bet On Bulls

Photo by Andrej Barabasz on Wikimedia

