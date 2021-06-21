Jim Cramer Advises Bed Bath & Beyond Shorts To Cover Their Positions On Dip Because 'Apes Will Be Back'

CNBC host Jim Cramer dished out advice for those shorting shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (NASDAQ:BBBY) on social media.

What Happened: “Bed Bath shorts, why not use this decline over the coming days to cover your shorts. The Apes will be back…,” Cramer said in a tweet — referring to retail investors, particularly those on Reddit forum r/WallStreetBets.

Bed, Bath & Beyond shares closed 6.71% lower at $27.38 on Friday in the regular session.

Why It Matters: The shares of the domestic merchandise retailer had a short interest of 32.14% at press time and a float of 103.4 million, as per Highshortinterest.com.

Last month, Cramer teased a short squeeze in the shares of Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ:BYND) and urged bears to exit.

This month, the former hedge fund manager said that Reddit investors are “spreading their wings” while pointing to discussions centered around Wendy's Co (NASDAQ:WEN) on WallStreetBets.

Cramer also said that the Reddit crowd may have got the choice of Clean Energy Fuels Corp (NASDAQ:CLNE) right this month.

