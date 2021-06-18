Jim Cramer Says 'Memesters' May Have Got A Stock Right But It's Not AMC Or GameStop

CNBC host Jim Cramer said that Reddit’s WallStreetBets community may have got one of their stocks right, but added that it is not movie theatre chain AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AMC) or videogame retailer GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME).

What Happened: Cramer took to Twitter to say that the “memesters” may have “a good one” in renewable natural gas company Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ: CLNE). Jimmy Chill is a nickname given to Cramer.

Chill thinks the memesters have a good one in Clean Energy even as they gaffed people with the hype. Love you guys! — Jim Cramer (@jimcramer) June 17, 2021

Cramer also suggested that the retail investors may want to consider Advanced MicroDevices Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) if it gets regulatory approval to buy rival chipmaker Xilinx Inc. (NASDAQ: XLNX). Shareholders of both companies approved AMD’s pending $35 billion acquisition of Xilinx in April.

while i want the meme-ists to skate in their lanes, ($AMC and $GME, and that's it) they might want to consider $AMD-not AMC--if it gets approval to buy $XLNX — Jim Cramer (@jimcramer) June 17, 2021

See Also: GameStop Bulls Attempt A Breakaway: What Does The Chart Say?

Why It Matters: Newport Beach, California-based Clean Energy Fuels is among the stocks that continue to see the highest interest on the WSB forum.

Earlier this month, Cramer advised investors on Twitter to be careful after the sudden surge in Clean Energy’s shares, noting that the company had “no real revenue growth” and almost no profitability in a decade.

However, Cramer later changed his mind and said on CNBC’s “Halftime Report” that the company is “not a meme stock,” according to a report by CNBC.

Earlier on Thursday, Cramer had called out WallStreetBets on Twitter, pointing out how company insiders at AMC Entertainment, Corsair Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ: CRSR) and others are taking advantage of the WallStreetBets pump to cash out of their personal holdings.

Price Action: Clean Energy Fuels shares closed 3.9% higher in Thursday’s trading at $11.12.

Read Next: Is BlackBerry Stock Seeing Renewed Interest?

Photo by samantha celera on Flickr