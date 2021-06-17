 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Jim Cramer Advises WallStreetBets To Stay Focused On AMC, GameStop. 'Too Much Money Being Lost On Your Other Names'

Madhukumar Warrier , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 17, 2021 9:57am   Comments
Share:
Jim Cramer Advises WallStreetBets To Stay Focused On AMC, GameStop. 'Too Much Money Being Lost On Your Other Names'

CNBC host Jim Cramer has advised Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets forum to remain focused on movie theatre chain AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AMC) and videogame retailer GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME).

What Happened: Cramer took to Twitter on Wednesday to advise the Reddit investors to “keep their firepower” for these two companies, as “too much money” was being lost on other stonks — stocks that are favored by retail investors.

 On CNBC’s “Mad Money” show, Cramer said he believes investors do not need to make major changes to their strategy after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s news conference earlier in the day.

The Federal Reserve, on Wednesday, maintained its target fed funds rate range of between zero and 0.25% and indicated a rate hike in 2023. U.S. stocks closed lower on Wednesday after the Fed’s latest monetary policy decision.

“I think you should simply stay the course, maybe using this decline to buy some high-quality stocks, especially industrials, right into the teeth of a downturn,” Cramer said.

See Also: AMC, GameStop Are In Buy Range Right Now, Says Cramer

Why It Matters: WallStreetBets is best-known for short squeezes in stocks like GameStop and AMC Entertainment. Shares of the two companies have surged amid the retail trading frenzy.

AMC Entertainment’s year-to-date returns stand at 2,502.83%, while GameStop’s stock has returned year-to-date gains of 1,083.49%.

However, a fresh crop of stocks is also seeing increased interest from retail investors as they pile into these stocks and attempt a new short squeeze.

Price Action: AMC Entertainment shares closed 6.5% lower in Wednesday’s regular trading session at $55.18, but edged up less than 0.1% in the after-hours session to $55.19.

GameStop shares closed 0.2% higher in the regular trading session at $222.97 and further rose less than 0.1% in the after-hours session to $223.10.

Read Next: Is Arrival Becoming A Short Squeeze Target? WallStreetBets Post Sends Shares Soaring

Photo by Tojosan on Flickr. 

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GME + AMC)

Why Arrival Stock Jumped 10% Today
Clean Energy Fuels, AMC, BlackBerry See High WallStreetBets Interest Even As Shares Drop
UK Financial Advisors Would Never Recommend Investing In Crypto Or 'Meme Stocks:' Poll
Top 3 Penny Stocks to Buy Right Now for Your 2021 Summer Watchlist
If You Invested $1,000 In GameStop Stock When Ryan Cohen's Stake Was Announced, Here's How Much You'd Have Today
Is Arrival Becoming A Short Squeeze Target? WallStreetBets Post Sends Shares Soaring
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: apes Jim Cramer Reddit Short Squeeze stonksNews Media Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com