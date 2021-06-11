Nvidia And Dollar Tree Lead The Nasdaq In A Mixed Day For The Markets

U.S. indices had another mixed day of trading following worse-than-expected U.S. jobless figures and inflation data released Thursday.

The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ) finished higher by 0.24% to $341.24

The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ:DIA) closed slightly higher by 0.04% to $345.12

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ:SPY) closed higher by 0.17% to $424.31

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA), Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) and Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) were among the top gainers for the Nasdaq Friday.

Baidu Inc ADR Class A (NASDAQ:BIDU), Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) were among the top losers.

Elsewhere On The Street

