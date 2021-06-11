Americans Are Planning for Dream Vacations To Get Off Pandemic Blues
- Americans are most likely to return to traveling to make up for a lost time during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a survey conducted by Hilton Hotels Corporation (NYSE: HLT).
- The survey analyzed the impact COVID-19 had on Americans' travel habits and determined their most sought-after wish list destinations.
- About 59% of respondents said they are likely to resume travel and have a bucket list to tick off.
- The most preferred destinations were the Grand Canyon, Eiffel Tower, Niagara Falls, Statue of Liberty, the Colosseum in Rome, and the Las Vegas Strip.
- "The results show both international and domestic destinations are at the top of Americans' wish lists for their next vacation," said Jenna Hackett, global brand head, Curio Collection by Hilton.
- About 49% of the respondents said they set aside more money during the pandemic for a dream vacation they always wanted to visit.
- With travel restriction easing and economies across the globe opening up due to swift vaccination drives and huge stimulus push, the travel & leisure sector is set to benefit from the pent-up demand.
