Moderna Says No Link Between COVID-19 Jab And Heart Inflammation

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 11, 2021 2:57pm   Comments
  • Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) says there is no “causal association” between its COVID-19 vaccine and cases of myocarditis or pericarditis, based on a review of safety data.
  • The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has identified 216 cases of heart inflammation after the first dose of an mRNA shot and another 573 cases after the second dose, Bloomberg reported.
  • The median age of people with myocarditis or pericarditis following the first dose was 30 and 24 in the second-dose cases. There were 475 cases among people under 30.
  • U.S. public health advisers will meet later this month to discuss a potential link between messenger RNA technology-based COVID-19 shots and heart inflammation.
  • The technology is used by Moderna’s vaccine and Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) - BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX).
  • Moderna said it “will continue to monitor these reports closely and is actively working with public health and regulatory authorities to further assess this issue.”
  • Earlier this month, Israel’s Health Ministry also reportedly found a small number of heart inflammation cases, observed mainly in young men who received the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Israel, were likely linked to their vaccination.
  • Price Action: MRNA shares are down 0.59% at $215.73 during the market session on the last check Friday.

