What's Going On With Nio, Li Auto, Xpeng, Alibaba And Pinduoduo Stock Today?

Shares of several Chinese companies, including Nio Inc – ADR (NYSE:NIO), Li Auto Inc (NASDAQ:LI), Xpeng Inc – ADR (NYSE:XPEV), Alibaba Group Holding Ltd – ADR (NYSE:BABA) and Pinduoduo Inc – ADR (NASDAQ:PDD) are all trading higher Thursday afternoon following recent pullbacks.

Chinese names are trading higher despite ongoing concerns of policy tightening in the wake of positive economic sentiment and ongoing U.S.-China tensions and regulatory concerns following a large fine on Alibaba have also weighed on Chinese stocks in recent weeks.

Companies in the broader auto and auto components space are also trading higher Thursday amid sector strength for the session after Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) Wednesday unveiled the new F-150 Lightning EV.