The 'Boiler Room' Stock Pitch Recap: Alibaba, Xilinx, Expedia, Square, Zillow And More

Every Friday, at 3 p.m. ET, Ritholtz Wealth Management CEO Josh Brown and Benzinga CEO Jason Raznick host "The Boiler Room," a Clubhouse audio chat where listeners can pitch their favorite stock.

Here are this week's pitches.

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc-owned Google specializes in internet-related services and products.

Sebastian (@sebastianmoore) had a bullish outlook on the stock because of the following reasons:

YouTube growing, content creator craze.

Google is an alternative to television.

"Do you feel YouTube is underappreciated right now," Brown asked.

"I think it is underappreciated and I also think their cloud service, which is growing in revenue, is not reflected in the stock,” Sebastian responded.

Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Xilinx is a supplier of programmable logic devices. The company is known for inventing the field-programmable gate array and creating the first fabless manufacturing model.

Alex (@alexweiner) had a bullish outlook on the stock because of the following reasons:

Make customizable computer chips.

Xilinx is the top player in the space.

Provides solutions to vision processing.

"This stock has had a nice run, you think there’s more?" Brown asked.

"It’s a sleeper because the public is just becoming aware of GPU computing, and this is a step after that,” Alex responded. “FPGA — Field-Programmable Gate Array — and you can essentially define the hardware architecture, … and this is also used heavily in the defense industry, … and Tesla is using it all over their cards for high-speed processing."

Esports Entertainment Group Inc (NASDAQ:GMBL)

Esports Entertainment is a full-stack esports and online gambling company.

Zev (@zfima18) had a bullish outlook on the stock because of the following reasons:

Chart looking terrible, selling on low volume.

Executives are very well versed in the space.

When not gaming, tech used to mine crypto.

Potential GameStop acquisition target.

Betting, gambling, and plans to grow rapidly.

Acquisition of Helix and deals with NFL teams.

"They are transforming into this esports powerhouse," Zev said. "You’re just under three-times sales, which, if you look at the rest of the group, is a massive discount… $200 market cap on $70 million, that is not factoring in any of the tournaments they are planning on doing."

"This is a great pitch and I like it because it seems like there are so many different ways to win with it,” Brown noted.

Alibaba Group Holdings Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Alibaba specializes in e-commerce, the internet, and technology.

Imran (@immu02) had a bullish outlook on the stock because of the following reasons:

Correcting since October of 2020.

Potential for a breakout higher.

"Is the Jack Ma, Ant Financial stuff ever going to go out of the news," Brown asked.

"I think it’s holding the stock back but for the money they make … it is definitely not going to stay low forever,” Imran responded.

Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Expedia is an online travel shopping company.

Carlos (@carloslei) had a bullish outlook on the stock because of the following reasons:

Added Vrbo, an Airbnb competitor.

Ramping up advertising, incentives.

Not as reliant on business travel.

Undervalued compared to competitors.

"Why Expedia versus all the other travel stocks," Brown asked.

"They have very similar sales to Booking yet Booking is worth four times more,” Carlos responded.

“I did just try Vrbo and it was a very similar experience to Airbnb," Raznick added.

iShares Silver Trust (NYSE:SLV)

iShares Silver Trust is an ETF that follows the price of silver, the commodity.

Andreas (@realdre) had a bullish outlook on the ETF because of the following reasons:

Supply of silver decreasing over years.

Infrastructure plan to power demand.

Applications in clean energy, hedging.

"Historically, silver has not been able to decouple from gold despite the fact that it has all these industrial uses," Brown noted. "I feel more comfortable buying silver … companies might put it on their balance sheet for inflation.”

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY)

Colony Capital is a global investment firm.

Tommy (@tmaclane) had a bullish outlook on the stock because of the following reasons:

Deploying capital into 5G assets.

Selling assets and redeploying.

Chart positioned for a move higher.

"How [messed] up is the balance sheet that they had to stop paying a dividend," Brown asked.

"They are in the process of restructuring their debt,” Tommy responded. “Everything that could go ugly has already happened, and Marc Ganzi just took over… They spent $17 billion on a fiber optics company last year and Marc Ganzi’s goal is to redeploy all $50 billion by the end of this year.”

Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

Prologis is a real estate investment trust.

Adam (@abwarren21) had a bullish outlook on the stock because of the following reasons:

This stock to not suffer in COVID resurgence.

Business-to-business, retail fulfillment leasing.

Warehouse and logistics for the Fortune 500.

90% of lessors had paid during the pandemic.

"This is not a cheap REIT," Brown noted. "The yield is a little bit higher than you would get on a 10-year treasury.”

“I’m looking for a pullback to jump back in," Adam noted.

“I think it is going higher,” Brown added.

Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT)

Mattel is a manufacturing company that specializes in toys.

Marc (@miweber) had a bullish outlook on the stock because of the following reasons:

New cost-cutting initiatives.

Interesting turnaround play.

Big management changes.

Operating profit up 800%.

"Do kids play with toys, still?" Brown asked.

"I think they still do and you’re seeing companies like Hasbro — which Mattel will eventually try to overtake — they’re getting involved in digital content,” Marc responded. “You’re seeing Mattel go from a physical toy company to more of an intellectual property company."

Square Inc (NYSE:SQ)

Square is a financial services and digital payments company.

Anthony (@tonsats) had a bullish outlook on the stock because of the following reasons:

Stocks and cryptocurrencies.

Bigger offer than Coinbase.

"So, Cash App competes with PayPal and then they also are competing with Coinbase," Brown asked.

"Yeah … and we all pitch Cash App to our friends, not Coinbase,” Anthony noted.

“Cash App is so popular now,” Raznick noted. "I like it and they made a really nice technology hire.”

CM Life Sciences (NASDAQ:CMLF)

CM Life Sciences is a blank check company.

Rachel (@istomorrow) had a bullish outlook on the stock because of the following reasons:

CM plans to acquire Sema4.

Preventative health care play.

Machine learning, data-focus.

Efficiently diagnose patients.

"They upload everybody’s genome, they sequence it, and they try to find things that are common across the database," Brown asked.

"Yes, and they are very big in women’s health care and oncology but as more data is shared and patients jump into this, they will be able to branch into other types of diseases,” Rachel responded.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z)

Zillow is an online real estate marketplace.

Jonathan (@jonhershman) had a bullish outlook on the stock because of the following reasons:

Stock is down 35-40% from all-time highs.

Zillow has larger coverage in rural areas.

Over 200 million users, and housing boom.

“There seems to be a lot of skepticism about them buying homes themselves, but that’s strategically where they’re going," Brown noted.

"Zestimate is becoming a thing,” Raznick added.

“I think we’re in the midst of a multi-year housing boom and Zillow is going to do well,” Brown ended.

Photo by Anna Nekrashevich from Pexels.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.