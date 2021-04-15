The QQQ, SPY And DIA All Soared Today. Here's Why.

The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ) had another impressive day of trading Thursday, the fund seeing gains of 1.52% and finishing higher at $341.61.

U.S. indices were trading higher following strong economic data, including retail sales and jobless claims, as well as better-than-expected bank earnings.

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ:SPY) jumped 1.07% to finish at an all-time closing high of $415.87. The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ:DIA) also had a very strong day, trading higher by 0.86% to finish at an all-time closing high of $340.44.

Here are the day's winners and losers from the QQQ, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

The leaders for the QQQ Thursday were predominantly from tech: NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA), Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) and Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Nvidia shares were trading higher after Raymond James upgraded the stock from Outperform to Strong Buy and raised its price target from $700 to $750 per share.

Meanwhile, Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU), Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) and NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) were among the top losers in the QQQ.

Shares of Chinese stocks, like Baidu, were trading lower amid fears of monetary policy tightening along with U.S.-China tensions.

Elsewhere On The Street

Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) are trading higher by 7% Thursday morning following a series of comments CEO Adam Aron made Wednesday on YouTube channel Trey Trades regarding the issuance of 500 million new shares… Read More

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Chief Executive Officer George Sherman, who is facing a potential ouster, has forfeited shares worth almost $98 million after he failed to meet his “stated performance target.”… Read More

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (NYSE:TSM), the world’s largest contract chipmaker, on Wednesday reported a 19.4% rise in the first-quarter profit helped by strong demand for semiconductor chips from personal computers, smartphones and automobile sectors… Read More

