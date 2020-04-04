Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Amazon, Boeing, Microsoft, Twitter And More

Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investor favorite stocks over the past week.

Bullish calls included e-commerce and software giants.

Bearish calls included airlines and the leading electric vehicle maker.

The main U.S. indexes closed out last week lower again, led by the more than 2% retreat by the Dow Jones industrial, as the effects of the coronavirus pandemic continued to spread. The March jobs report was worse than expected and new jobless claims shattered records again. Crude oil prices hit a multiyear low but tried to recover later in the week. And investors are already bracing for big bank reports to kick off a new earnings season later this month.

Benzinga continues to examine the prospects for many of the stocks most popular with investors. The following are some of this past week's most bullish and bearish posts that are worth another look.

Benzinga is covering every angle of how the coronavirus affects the financial world. For daily updates, sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

Bulls

Priya Nigam's "Amazon Analyst On Positives, Negatives Of Coronavirus Spending: 'A Material Impact'" examines how the e-commerce and cloud businesses at Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) could benefit from recent trends.

"Analyst Says Microsoft Is Relatively Well-Positioned For A Crisis" by Shanthi Rexaline looks at why Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) is one of the more resilient stocks in the face of the COVID-19 crisis.

In "Huge Boeing Option Trader Makes $3M Bet On Nearly 50% Upside By September," Wayne Duggan details why one trader has found cause to feel bullish on Boeing Co (NYSE: BA).

In "What Doesn't Kill Twitter During This Coronavirus Crisis Just Makes It Stronger, Goldman Says," Elizabeth Balboa shares why the tide could be turning for struggling social media stock Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR).

For additional bullish calls, also have a look at "7 Safe Dividend Plays For 2020" and "Mario Gabelli Dishes Out Top Picks, Weighs In On Energizer, MSG And More."

Bears

In Jayson Derrick's "Tesla Is Still A 'Maximum Short' For Chanos," see why a bet against Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) remains a favorite position of noted short seller Jim Chanos. Has nothing significant changed at the electric automaker?

"Stifel Upgrades, Downgrades Airlines Facing Coronavirus Shock, Says Hawaiian Well-Positioned" by Priya Nigam looks at why a key analyst is bearish on American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ: AAL) and others.

Wayne Duggan's "7 Media And Entertainment Stocks To Buy, Sell And Hold" includes Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NASDAQ: LVS) as a stock that investors should steer clear of for now. See what's a better bet.

eBay Inc (NYSE: EBAY) is not among those benefiting from stay-at-home culture. So says "This Chart Shows E-Commerce Winners, Losers During Coronavirus Pandemic" by Elizabeth Balboa.

Be sure to check out "2008 Playbook Suggests Current Period Is Calm Before The Storm For Stocks" and "This Economist Projects 3 Quarters Of GDP Contraction In Coronavirus Recession" for additional bearish calls.

At the time of this writing, the author had no position in the mentioned equities.

Keep up with all the latest breaking news and trading ideas by following Benzinga on Twitter.