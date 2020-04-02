Mario Gabelli Dishes Out Top Picks, Weighs In On Energizer, MSG And More

Will the world be able to enjoy live sports with fans in attendance? The answer is "likely and slowly," Gabelli Asset Management CEO Mario Gabelli said Thursday on a Fox Business interview. In the meantime, Gabelli is buying shares of a few non-media companies.

Trinity Industries

Gabelli on Thursday bought 100,000 shares of Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE: TRN), a provider of rail transportation products and services across North America. The rationale behind the stock is based on expectations for an upcoming infrastructure and transportation bill as part of a fiscal stimulus package.

Trinity's market capitalization is sitting south of $2 billion, which represents an attractive valuation that can grow over the coming years. The stock is also closely watched by activist investor ValueAct, which reported a stake of more than 10% in February.

Energizer Holdings

Similar to Trinity, Gabelli said Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE: ENR) is worth less than $2 billion and the stock can run "a long way" over the coming years. The battery-maker is run by CEO Alan Hoskins who is doing a "great job"

Dana Holding

Auto part maker Dana Inc (NYSE: DAN) may seem like an odd stock purchase at a time when auto sales are ground to a near-halt. But Gabelli recalled a lesson he learned five decades ago: "How bad is bad, how long is it going to be bad, how good is good, and which stocks have already discounted bad and which ones have a vision for the future."

In Dana's case, Gabelli said the company certainly has a vision for the future through a focus on the electric automotive market.

Passing On Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE: MSG) deserves credit for spinning off into two entities, one to include venues and the other will consist of the sports teams. This move was "long overdue" but before investing in either, Gabelli said he needs to see the numbers for each as he has a "pretty good guess."

