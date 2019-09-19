Market Overview

Wayne Duggan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 19, 2019 3:21pm   Comments
Delivering Alpha 2019: What You Need To Know

The Delivering Alpha 2019 conference took place Thursday in New York, and this year’s event included a number of Wall Street heavy hitters.

Benzinga Pro reported from Delivering Alpha all day long. Here’s a recap of some of the major headlines you may have missed:

  • Bruce Richards Of Marathon Asset Mgmt Sees Bubble in Corp Credit.
  • Light Street Capital CIO Glen Kacher Calls Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER), Lyft Inc (NASDAQ: LYFT) Operating In A Duopoly Market, Firm Sees A "Great" Opportunity.
  • Andreessen Horowitz's Scott Kupor Is Long Both Uber, Lyft, Sees Lyft Benefiting From Uber Fighting Battles Outside The US.
  • Light Street Capital's Kacher Still Likes SoftBank Group Corp (OTC: SFTBY), Notes WeWork Is Only A Small Percent Of Their Holdings.
  • Florida State Board of Administration's Ashbel Williams Says His Largest Holds In Tech Space Are In Software.
  • Kacher Says Largest Holdings Are In Ecommerce, Streaming Content; Second Largest Holding Is Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS).
  • PIMCO CEO Manny Roman Says He Likes UK Banks, Is Not Expecting Negative Rates In US.
  • Leon Cooperman Says He Is Concerned About Debt Levels.
  • Cooperman Says He Is Long WPX Energy Inc (NYSE: WPX).
  • Cooperman Sees 'Quasi Bubble' In IPO Market.
  • Cooperman Says Believes Fed Funds Rate Should Be At 3%.
  • Cooperman Says If Elizabeth Warren Is Elected President, Market Would Drop 25%.
  • Cooperman Says He Is Long New Media Investment Group Inc (NYSE: NEWM).
  • Jim Chanos Doesn't Think Market Is Pricing In A Win By The Left; Says Prison Stocks Would Be In Trouble.
  • Chanos Alleging Davita Inc (NYSE: DVA) Commits Insurance Fraud.
  • Chanos Announces Short Position On GrubHub Inc (NYSE: GRUB).
  • US VP Mike Pence Says China Wants To Do A Deal, We Just Don't Know If They Want To Do It Now.
  • Pence Says USMCA Passage Comes Down To Nancy Pelosi; Says If Pelosi Puts USMCA On Senate Floor, 'It Will Pass.’

