Delivering Alpha 2019: What You Need To Know

The Delivering Alpha 2019 conference took place Thursday in New York, and this year’s event included a number of Wall Street heavy hitters.

Benzinga Pro reported from Delivering Alpha all day long. Here’s a recap of some of the major headlines you may have missed:

Bruce Richards Of Marathon Asset Mgmt Sees Bubble in Corp Credit.

Light Street Capital CIO Glen Kacher Calls Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER), Lyft Inc (NASDAQ: LYFT) Operating In A Duopoly Market, Firm Sees A "Great" Opportunity.

Andreessen Horowitz's Scott Kupor Is Long Both Uber, Lyft, Sees Lyft Benefiting From Uber Fighting Battles Outside The US.





Light Street Capital's Kacher Still Likes SoftBank Group Corp (OTC: SFTBY), Notes WeWork Is Only A Small Percent Of Their Holdings.

Florida State Board of Administration's Ashbel Williams Says His Largest Holds In Tech Space Are In Software.

Kacher Says Largest Holdings Are In Ecommerce, Streaming Content; Second Largest Holding Is Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS).

PIMCO CEO Manny Roman Says He Likes UK Banks, Is Not Expecting Negative Rates In US.

Leon Cooperman Says He Is Concerned About Debt Levels.

Cooperman Says He Is Long WPX Energy Inc (NYSE: WPX).

Cooperman Sees 'Quasi Bubble' In IPO Market.

Cooperman Says Believes Fed Funds Rate Should Be At 3%.

Cooperman Says If Elizabeth Warren Is Elected President, Market Would Drop 25%.

Cooperman Says He Is Long New Media Investment Group Inc (NYSE: NEWM).

Jim Chanos Doesn't Think Market Is Pricing In A Win By The Left; Says Prison Stocks Would Be In Trouble.

Chanos Alleging Davita Inc (NYSE: DVA) Commits Insurance Fraud.

Chanos Announces Short Position On GrubHub Inc (NYSE: GRUB).

US VP Mike Pence Says China Wants To Do A Deal, We Just Don't Know If They Want To Do It Now.

Pence Says USMCA Passage Comes Down To Nancy Pelosi; Says If Pelosi Puts USMCA On Senate Floor, 'It Will Pass.’

