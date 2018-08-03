More Leveraged FANG ETNs Are Here

For traders that need some more juice with the FANG stocks and other big-name Internet and technology stocks, some new leveraged exchange-traded notes are designed to provide just that.

On Thursday, Rex Shares introduced MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETNs (NYSE: FNGO), MicroSectors FANG+ Index -2X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (NYSE: FNGZ) and MicroSectors FANG+ Index Inverse ETNs (NYSE:GNAF).

Leveraged ETNs offering FANG exposure aren't new for Rex Shares. Earlier this year, the New York-based company introduced the triple-leveraged BMO REX MicroSector FANG+ Index 3X Leveraged ETNs (NYSE: FNGU) and the BMO REX MicroSectors FANG+ Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (NYSE: FNGD).

FNGD is already gaining traction with active traders. As of Aug. 1, the ETN had $110 million in assets under management, according to Rex Shares.

Each of the three new offerings from Rex Shares track the NYSE FANG+ Index. That index “includes 10 highly liquid stocks that represent a segment of the technology and consumer discretionary sectors consisting of highly-traded growth stocks of technology and tech-enabled companies,” according to Rex Shares.

Each member of that index has a weight of 10 percent. Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ: FB), Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN), Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) and Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL) are members of the index.

Other components include Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA). The NYSE FANG+ Index is less than a year old.

“FANG stocks have been actively traded this year,” Greg King, founder and chief executive officer of REX, said in a statement. “Our MicroSectors suite gives sophisticated investors and traders the tools to express views on that large-cap part of the market.”

Each of the new ETNs from Rex Shares carry annual expense ratios of 0.95 percent. Leveraged instruments, including ETNs, are best deployed over short holding periods and are not intended for use by buy-and-hold investors.

