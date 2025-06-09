Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Spotlight On 3 Health Care Stocks Delivering High-Dividend Yields

During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the health care sector.

Pfizer Inc. PFE

Dividend Yield: 7.37%

7.37% UBS analyst Trung Huynh maintained a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $24 to $25 on April 30, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%.

Guggenheim analyst Vamil Divan reiterated a Buy rating on March 18, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%.

Recent News: Arvinas, Inc. ARVN on Friday announced in a press release the submission of a New Drug Application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) with its partner Pfizer.

Arvinas, Inc. on Friday announced in a press release the submission of a New Drug Application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) with its partner Pfizer. Benzinga Pro’s real-time newsfeed alerted to latest PFE news.

Merck & Co., Inc. MRK

Dividend Yield: 4.10%

4.10% Citigroup analyst Andrew Baum downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral and cut the price target from $115 to $84 on May 14, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%.

Guggenheim analyst Vamil Divan reiterated a Buy rating with a price target of $115 on April 17, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%.

Recent News: On Monday, Merck reported positive topline results from the first two Phase 3 CORALreef trials evaluating enlicitide decanoate for the treatment of adults with hyperlipidemia.

On Monday, Merck reported positive topline results from the first two Phase 3 CORALreef trials evaluating enlicitide decanoate for the treatment of adults with hyperlipidemia. Benzinga Pro's real-time newsfeed alerted to latest MRK news

GSK plc GSK

Dividend Yield: 3.88%

3.88% Oppenheimer analyst Rupesh Parikh maintained an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $87 to $93 on Feb. 13, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%.

Canaccord Genuity analyst Susan Anderson maintained a Buy rating and increased the price target from $93 to $100 on Feb. 7, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.

Recent News: GSK and Spero Therapeutics Inc SPRO , on May 28, announced that the pivotal phase 3 PIVOT-PO trial evaluating tebipenem HBr for complicated urinary tract infections (cUTIs) will stop early for efficacy.

GSK and Spero Therapeutics Inc , on May 28, announced that the pivotal phase 3 PIVOT-PO trial evaluating tebipenem HBr for complicated urinary tract infections (cUTIs) will stop early for efficacy. Benzinga Pro’s real-time newsfeed alerted to latest GSK news

