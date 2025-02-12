Congress Member Josh Gottheimer Dumps Nvidia, Microsoft, Loads Up On Tesla Stocks Instead

One of the most active members of buying and selling stocks in recent years has been U.S. Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-N.J.), who recently disclosed dozens of new transactions as reported by Benzinga's Government Trades page.

What Happened: The trading activity of members of Congress has come under pressure in recent years with retail investors and politicians actively monitoring the activity to see if there are conflicts of interest.

Gottheimer recently disclosed a long list of purchases and sales of stocks, all with a $1,000 to $15,000 value. View the full list of trades at Benzinga's Government Trades page.

Here are some of the trades that stand out in the list of transactions, with the stock purchases and buys all made from Jan. 8 through Jan. 31.

Sold NVIDIA Corporation NVDA : The transaction log shows four separate sales of Nvidia stock meaning a total of $3,000 to $45,000 in NVDA shares sold. The move comes with Nvidia stock one of the top performers of the last year.

: The transaction log shows four separate sales of Nvidia stock meaning a total of $3,000 to $45,000 in NVDA shares sold. The move comes with Nvidia stock one of the top performers of the last year. Bought Tesla Inc TSLA : Gottheimer bought Tesla stock in three separate transactions, totaling a range of $3,000 to $45,000.

: Gottheimer bought Tesla stock in three separate transactions, totaling a range of $3,000 to $45,000. Bought Visa Inc V : Bought Visa stock five transactions, meaning a total of $5,000 to $75,000 in stock.

: Bought Visa stock five transactions, meaning a total of $5,000 to $75,000 in stock. Bought and Sold Mastercard Inc MA : In the transaction report, Gottheimer disclosed two purchases of Mastercard and one sale.

: In the transaction report, Gottheimer disclosed two purchases of Mastercard and one sale. Sold Microsoft MSFT : Gottheimer also sold Microsoft stock in the reporting period with three separate transactions.

: Gottheimer also sold Microsoft stock in the reporting period with three separate transactions. Bought Johnson & Johnson JNJ : The Congressman bought Johnson & Johnson shares with three transactions totaling $3,000 to $45,000

Many of the buys and sells cover the technology sector with some buying of blue-chip names like Johnson & Johnson, Coca-Cola and Berkshire Hathaway.

Why It's Important: Gottheimer has made thousands of stock buys and sells in recent years and is one of the most active members of Congress when it comes to his trading activity.

While recent sells could be profit taking or for tax purposes, the timing of selling semiconductor stocks like Nvidia, Taiwan Semiconductor and Broadcom could be questionable given the potential battle with China on export restrictions and new tariffs.

Gottheimer ditched Nvidia and Microsoft stock and chose a different Magnificent 7 stock instead in Tesla. The move will likely be closely followed given Tesla CEO Elon Musk's close working relationship with President Donald Trump, which could lead to favorable contracts and regulation for Tesla.

Gottheimer serves on the Committee on Financial Services, which could make the timing of the purchases of Visa and Mastercard stock questionable also.

In 2023, Gottheimer had the three best trades as tracked by Unusual Whales with two sales of Meta Platforms profiting over 100% each and a third trade of Monster Beverage also profiting over 100%. Gottheimer also had the best tracked trade in 2022, with Amgen acquiring ChemoCentryx making a 140% return for the Congressman.

