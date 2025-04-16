Google's VEO 2 Will Allow You To Create High-Resolution Videos With Text In Gemini App, Sundar Pichai Shows Off Cyberpunk Style Anime

On Tuesday, Alphabet Inc.'s GOOG GOOGL Google rolled out its Veo 2 model to Gemini Advanced users.

What Happened: After a limited four-month preview, Google has started expanding access to its Veo 2 text-to-video generator through the $20/month Gemini Advanced plan.

The tool lets users create 720p video clips up to eight seconds long using natural language prompts. Currently, Veo 2 supports only the 16:9 landscape format and generates MP4 files, which can be shared directly to TikTok or YouTube.

Powered by a large language model, Veo 2 can adapt to real-world physics and human motion, making it more advanced than earlier versions.

CEO Sundar Pichai took to X to share some examples while also emphasizing the importance of descriptive prompts, saying, "Tip: the more detailed your description, the better."

1/ Today, Veo 2, our state-of-the-art video model, is rolling out to Gemini Advanced + Whisk!



You can create 8s, high-res videos from text prompts in @GeminiApp with fluid character movement + lifelike scenes across a range of styles. Tip: the more detailed your description, the… pic.twitter.com/bcGNIOWzrr — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) April 15, 2025

Veo 2 will also be available through Whisk, an experimental AI app on Google Labs that allows users to animate text and image prompts. Google said the tool will support video generation in every language that Gemini supports once the rollout is complete.

Why It's Important: The expansion comes as Google races to compete with OpenAI's Sora and Runway's recently launched Gen-4 model. Runway also announced a $300 million funding round earlier this month with backers such as Nvidia Corporation NVDA.

Last year, Amazon.com Inc. AMZN launched its own AI-driven video tool for advertisers, entering the competitive space alongside Adobe Inc.'s ADBE Firefly Video Model.

Meanwhile, in October 2024, Meta Platforms Inc. META introduced Movie Gen, a tool capable of generating videos, images, and audio from text prompts.

Previously, Elon Musk, who is one of the co-founders of OpenAI and now the owner of Grok-parent xAI, also praised the capabilities of Veo 2.

Price Action: Alphabet Inc. Class A shares closed at $156.31 on Tuesday, marking a 1.74% decline, while Class C shares ended the day at $158.68, down 1.73%, as per data from Benzinga Pro.

