Instagram Boss Shows How You Can Turn Yourself Into A Puppet — And That's Just The Beginning

Meta Platforms, Inc. META plans to introduce a new AI video editing feature in 2025.

What Happened: On Thursday, Head of Instagram, Adam Mosseri, shared a teaser video of the AI tool that lets users tweak nearly every video detail with just a text prompt.

Powered by Meta’s Movie Gen AI, the tool simplifies video transformations for creators without advanced editing skills.

The teaser shows AI altering Mosseri’s appearance and background, as well as turning him into a felt puppet.

Source: Instagram

Why It Matters: Subtle edits, like adding objects or accessories like a gold chain, blend seamlessly without distortion. However, OpenAI's Sora video model initially impressed with polished previews, but its public release fell short of expectations.

It remains to be seen whether Instagram's AI video tools will deliver on their promise once they debut.

Meta first introduced its Movie Gen AI video generator in October. While the exact release date remains unannounced, Instagram will be the first platform to integrate this innovative text-to-video model.

In September 2024, Adobe Inc. ADBE also unveiled its generative AI video capabilities with the Adobe Firefly Video Model.

