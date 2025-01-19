Apple Watch Saves Another Life, Credit Card Partnerships, And iPhone Market Share Woes: This Week In Appleverse

The past week has been a whirlwind for Apple Inc. AAPL, with stories ranging from personal anecdotes by CEO Tim Cook to potential shifts in the company’s credit card partnerships. Here’s a quick recap of the top five stories that made headlines.
Apple Watch to the Rescue
In a podcast interview, Apple CEO Cook revealed how the Apple Watch saved his father’s life. The device’s fall detection feature alerted emergency services when Cook’s father fell at home, leading to a timely intervention. Despite the positive outcome, Cook’s father was reportedly more upset about the door that had to be broken down by the emergency services.
Apple’s Credit Card Partner Shuffle
Apple is reportedly in talks with Barclays Plc. BCS and Synchrony Financial to replace Goldman Sachs as its credit card partner. The discussions have been ongoing for several months, but a final deal may still take time.
Apple’s Declining Market Share in China
Apple’s market share in China is reportedly on the decline, according to supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. The decrease in iPhone shipments and the cautious approach to 2025 iPhone production plans are cited as reasons for this decline.
Zuckerberg’s Criticism of Apple’s Innovation
Meta Platforms Inc. META CEO Mark Zuckerberg criticized Apple for its lack of innovation and restrictive policies. He suggested that Apple’s potential downfall could be imminent if it doesn’t adapt to the rapidly changing industry.
Apple’s Stock Upside
A new analysis by Bank of America suggests that Apple’s manufacturing costs for its latest iPhone lineup could bolster the company’s margins. The study reveals significant cost reductions in Pro models and highlights the company’s strategic pricing approach across its product range.
Read Next:
Photo courtesy: Unsplash
This story was generated using Benzinga Neuro and edited by Rounak Jain
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.