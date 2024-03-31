Tim Cook's China Visit, Apple's 4GB iPhone Fetches $130K In Auction And More: Top Appleverse Updates

Loading... Loading...

The week was an eventful one for Apple Inc. AAPL, with a multitude of happenings from a rare iPhone auction to CEO Tim Cook’s visit to China.

Apple’s 4GB iPhone Fetches $130K in Auction. The week saw a sealed original 4GB iPhone, a much sought-after collector’s item, being auctioned off for a whopping $130,000, more than 260 times its original price. This significant sale underscores the high value that collectors attach to Apple memorabilia. Read the full article here.

Tim Cook’s Visit to China Signals Apple’s Intention to Double Down. Amidst increasing regulatory pressure and a US Department of Justice’s (DOJ) antitrust lawsuit, Apple’s CEO, Tim Cook’s recent visit to China is seen as an indication that the company is planning to “double down” on its commitment to Beijing. Read the full article here.

iPhone 16 Pro May Bring Back iPhone 6s Vibes. Apple is reportedly planning to introduce new color variants for its upcoming iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max. The rumor from China suggests that the new models will feature ‘space black’ and ‘rose’ colors, bringing back the vibes from iPhone 6s released 9 years ago. Read the full article here.

Apple Files Lawsuit Against Ex-Employee Over Leaks. Apple is suing a former employee, Andrew Aude, for allegedly leaking sensitive information about the company's first-generation mixed-reality headset, Vision Pro and Journal app. Read the full article here.

Jim Cramer Questions Antitrust Lawsuits Against Big Tech. TV personality Jim Cramer has expressed skepticism over the government’s antitrust lawsuits against Big Tech giants, including Apple, Alphabet Inc. GOOGL, and Amazon.com Inc. AMZN. Read the full article here.

Photo via Shutterstock

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Rounak Jain The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.