Elon Musk Says Tesla Cybertruck Will 'Change The Look Of The Roads': Fans React To New Photo

The Tesla Inc TSLA Cybertruck has been seen much more frequently lately as production approaches. Just last week, a video was shared of the Cybertruck driving in California. CEO Elon Musk said during the company's Q4 earnings call that production is expected to begin slowly in mid-2023.

Also Read: Twitter Founder Jack Dorsey Reacts To Major Outage At Elon Musk's Company: Here's What He Said

Now a new picture has been shared on Twitter, and it has some fans a bit confused. The Cybertruck looks a bit shorter in this latest photo, and although many comments decry the new look, others assume the image is affected by the type of camera used. Either way, Musk responded to the new photo encouragement, saying the Cybertruck will "change the look of the roads."

When first revealed in 2019, the Cybertruck was set to come with over 500 miles of range at a cost of approximately $80,000. While $100 fully refundable reservations are still available on Tesla's website, all specs have been removed, leaving a wake of rumors and speculation about the truck's final specs until Tesla is ready to provide a new update.

Now Read: Tesla Will Get Back To $300 'A Lot Quicker Than People Think,' Analyst Says; Betting Against Musk Is Like Betting Against Steve Jobs

Photo courtesy of Tesla