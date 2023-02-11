Twitter Founder Jack Dorsey Reacts To Major Outage At Elon Musk's Company: Here's What He Said

Last week, Twitter's cofounder and former CEO Jack Dorsey commented on the company's current CEO Elon Musk's handling of a significant outage.

On his new social media network Snort, Dorsey said, "Used to be when anything went down, people went to Twitter to talk about it. Now look."

One of the users on Snort said, "Elon has done more for hyperpolarization than all of us combined."

Dorsey responded to him and said, "Thank you, Elon!"

This isn't the first time Dorsey has criticized Musk. In December 2022, Dorsey spoke about Musk's release of the "Twitter Files" in a blog post.

Dorsey named "three principles" that he said he'd come to believe based on his past actions as Twitter CEO. He said, "The Twitter when I led it and the Twitter of today do not meet any of these principles."

Also Read: Jack Dorsey Says Working To Dish Out $1M Grant To Project That Combats Internet Censorship

However, in April of last year, Dorsey endorsed Musk's acquisition of the social media company and tweeted, "Elon is the singular solution I trust. I trust his mission to extend the light of consciousness."

On Wednesday, Twitter was hit by an outage that limited users' ability to send tweets and follow new accounts and other bugs.

The outage occurred because an employee had accidentally deleted data for the service, which sets rate limits. The team responsible for that left Twitter in November, reports the Platformer.

Twitter's official page acknowledged the glitches without specifying the causes and said it was "working on getting this fixed."

Later, the company tweeted, "Twitter may not be working as expected for some of you. Sorry for the trouble. We're aware and working on getting this fixed."

Musk responded to the outage and assured users that it will be back in operation soon.

Image via photos by TED Conference and Thomas Hawk on Flickr