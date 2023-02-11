Tesla Will Get Back To $300 'A Lot Quicker Than People Think,' Analyst Says; Betting Against Musk Is Like Betting Against Steve Jobs

Tesla, Inc. TSLA and its celebrated CEO Elon Musk has a cult-like following and most supporters continue to put their faith in the electric vehicle maker’s stock despite its lean run in 2022.

Musk Is The New Jobs: The Tesla story is just getting started, said Keith Fitz-Gerald, Principal at Fitz-Gerald Group in an interview with CNBC’s “The Exchange.”

“Anybody betting against Elon Musk might as well [have] been betting against Steve Jobs back in the day,” the Wall Street analyst said.

"We know how this is going to play out. He unleashes just incredible transformation in every industry he touches. He is not getting stopped anytime soon, he's got enough money to do what he wants, he's got a clear vision," Fitz-Gerald said.

“I think it [Tesla Stock] goes back to $300 a lot quicker than people think.”

Tesla has rallied about 60% in just 28 sessions of 2023. After breaking above $200 and settling at $207.32 on Thursday, the stock pulled back along with the broader market on Friday, dragged by inflation fears.

On Friday, the stock ended at $196.89, down 5.03%, according to Benzinga Pro data.

The trader’s $300 price target suggests the upside potential is 54%.

When asked why not take profits now or when the stock touches $250 or $280, Fitz-Gerald said it depends on a person’s risk tolerance and profit objectives.

“I’m a big fan of when you have a double, you take half off and let the remaining shares run for free. Now you paid for your initial investment, you are still in the game, and you can continue to add more later if you want,” he said.

Why It’s Important: The same sentiment concerning Musk and Jobs was expressed by Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak in a separate CNBC interview this week.

“I put them in the category of having the ability to communicate and wanting to be seen as the important person and be like a cult leader,” said Wozniak, comparing the two tech titans.

