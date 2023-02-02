After Elon Musk Gives Cybertruck Update, it's Spotted Driving in California

During Tesla Inc.'s TSLA fourth-quarter earnings call, CEO Elon Musk said the company was still on track to start Cybertruck production in the middle of 2023.

But he warned customers not to get too excited, and that volume production would be coming in 2024. A few days later he tweeted saying the beta pre-production Cybertruck is "incredible."

Now it seems this new beta Cybertruck was spotted in Palo Alto, California, in a picture shared by Sawyer Merritt on Twitter. The picture, taken from the backside, showed the Cybertruck as mostly what we've seen before, with a few small updates. The mirrors were a more stylish triangle shape to match the aesthetic of the Cybertruck. The back tailgate also looked slightly shorter compared to Tesla's press shots on its website.

The Cybertruck considered a revolutionary vehicle features a unique stainless-steel exterior and a range of up to 500 miles on a single charge. Musk said the vehicle was designed to be a “working truck” and an “off-road vehicle” all in one. While official specs had not yet been revealed, Musk said Tesla planned to feature a quad-motor all-wheel drive system, a towing capacity of up to 14,000 lbs. and a 0-60 mph time of just 2.9 seconds.