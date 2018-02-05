Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Reports: Apple Could Ditch Qualcomm For Intel

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 05, 2018 2:20pm   Comments
Share:
Reports: Apple Could Ditch Qualcomm For Intel
Related AAPL
7 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
40 Biggest Movers From Friday
Equity Versus Debt: A Showdown (Seeking Alpha)
Related QCOM
The Week Ahead: IPOs Ramp Up Just As Earnings Season Fades
Benzinga Pro's 5 Stocks To Watch Today
Mini Pullbacks Are Always Healthy. Even At 3.5%: Add More SPY (Seeking Alpha)

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL)'s relationship with supplier QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM) could be one step closer to the end. 

What Happened?

Qualcomm's status as a key component supplier to Apple's iPhone may be one step closer to coming to an end, Barron's reported. Qualcomm supplies Apple with modems that support CDMA, but Qualcomm's products are more expensive than Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC)'s rival modems, which can fulfill the same purpose within Apple's ecosystem.

The reason for a shift from Qualcomm to Intel could be attributed to Apple's earnings report last week, which suggests demand for the iPhone X is short of Apple's original expectations, Barron's said, quoting Instinet analyst Romit Shah.

With many consumers unwilling to pay more than $1,000 for a smartphone, Apple must cut costs "in an effort to preserve profits," Shah said.  

A shift to Intel saves Apple roughly $105 million cycle-over-cycle, but using Intel's modems across all iPhone devices gives Apple "leverage" against Qualcomm in the ongoing licensing dispute, according to Barron's. 

Why It's Important

Apple supplier Broadcom Ltd (NASDAQ: AVGO) is simultaneously seeking to acquire Qualcomm and presented a revised acquisition proposal Monday. But Broadcom also faces risks of being left out of the Apple ecosystem and could lose the "PAD" filter socket in the LCD version, Shah said, according to Barron's. Similarly, Apple could shift from Broadcom to rival Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ: QRVO), saving the iPhone-maker $100 million in costs and creating a $400-million headwind for Broadcom.

What's Next?

Qualcomm shouldn't be counted out of Apple's ecosystem forever, according to CNET. The company's 5G technologies are likely more advanced than Intel's, which would put Qualcomm in a competitive position to supply Apple in the future, CNET said, quoting analysts from KGI. 

Related Links:

Munster Still Likes Apple Even As Peers Downgrade

Bernstein's Toni Sacconaghi Steps To The Sidelines On Apple, Sees Minimal Upside Ahead

Photo courtesy of Apple. 

Posted-In: Apple Ecosystem iPhone iPhone Demand iPhone X Romit ShahTech Media Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL + AVGO)

7 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
Benzinga Pro's 5 Stocks To Watch Today
40 Biggest Movers From Friday
PreMarket Prep: Piper Jaffray's Mike Olson Talks Tech Earnings
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Crude Oil Down 1.5%; Natural Grocers Shares Drop On Earnings Miss
Wall Street Weighs In On Apple's Mixed Quarter
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on AAPL
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.