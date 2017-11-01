Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Qualcomm's Days Of Supplying To Apple Appear To Be Numbered

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 01, 2017 9:00am   Comments
Share:
Qualcomm's Days Of Supplying To Apple Appear To Be Numbered
Related AAPL
The Market In 5 Minutes: Bitcoin, Gold, Steel, And More
Facebook Earnings Preview: What Might Be Expected From Q3 Results?
Small Caps Rally; Dow, Nasdaq 100 Futures Surge; Facebook Rises (Investor's Business Daily)
Related INTC
Facebook Earnings Preview: What Might Be Expected From Q3 Results?
Apple-Qualcomm News Shakes These 7 Stocks
Whalerock Point Partners, Llc Buys HC— Holdings Inc, Andeavor Logistics LP, iShares Select ... (GuruFocus)

Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM) lost nearly 7 percent Tuesday following reports that the company might see its modem technologies excluded from future Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) devices, including the iPhone and iPad.

Although Qualcomm said in a statement it is "committed to supporting Apple's new devices," it's days as being part of Apple's supply chain are limited, Charter Equity Research's Edward Snyder said in a research report.

Specifically, Qualcomm's relationship with Apple will likely end within the next two years, although this shouldn't come as a surprise. Back in 2014, Apple made it clear it has "other plans" for future modems and started using some of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC)'s modem products instead.

"Indeed, we believe the genesis of the Apple-Intel relationship centers on an LTE modem that could eventually be used by Apple in an internally developed SOC," Snyder said. "It needs such a part if it ever hopes to enter the mid-tier phone market without taking a beating in margins. In exchange for the small fortune spent developing the part, Apple would founder the SOC and all future thin-modems at Intel."

This shift in strategy doesn't "leave much room" for Qualcomm — never one of "Apple's favorite suppliers." Nevertheless, Apple won't be rushing to drop Qualcomm as this implies it will be risking everything on Intel's first CDMA-enabled baseband.

Finally, Intel is believed to have given Apple a working prototype 5G device and development system last December and Apple has been "running through its paces" since then, the analyst also wrote.

"So while the timing of Apple dumping Qualcomm is debatable, the fact that it's the plan of record probably isn't," Snyder concluded.

Related Links:

For Qualcomm, It's What's Outside That Counts: Business Dynamics Overshadowed By Apple Litigation, NXP Merger

A Peek Into The Markets: U.S. Stock Futures Climb; Facebook Earnings In Focus

Latest Ratings for AAPL

DateFirmActionFromTo
Oct 2017HSBCInitiates Coverage OnBuy
Oct 2017KeyBancUpgradesSector WeightOverweight
Oct 2017BarclaysMaintainsEqual-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for AAPL
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Apple Components Apple Supply Chain Charter Equity Research Edward Snyder iPadAnalyst Color Analyst Ratings Tech Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL + INTC)

The Market In 5 Minutes: Bitcoin, Gold, Steel, And More
Facebook Earnings Preview: What Might Be Expected From Q3 Results?
Putting Amazon's Amazing $60 Billion Earnings Move Into Perspective
Analysts Ponder If Apple Should Compete With Gucci Clothes Rather Than Galaxy Phones
ETFs Locked And Loaded For Apple Earnings
Apple-Qualcomm News Shakes These 7 Stocks
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Loading...
Sign up for email alerts on AAPL

Partner Center

Loading...
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.