Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Munster Still Likes Apple Even As Peers Downgrade
Elizabeth Balboa , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 02, 2018 10:39am   Comments
Share:
Munster Still Likes Apple Even As Peers Downgrade
Related AAPL
Mid-Day Market Update: Dow Tumbles Over 400 Points; Viavi Solutions Shares Spike Higher
Jobs Jump In January, But Persistent Yield Climb Keeps Choking Stock Market
How Apple Could Add $32 To Its Stock Price (Seeking Alpha)

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) investors were indecisive in their interpretation of first-quarter results. Shares plunged, spiked and resettled after-hours as traders digested top- and bottom-line beats muddied by a 1-percent drop in iPhone units.

One Apple expert warned not to overthink it.

The Thesis

Loup Ventures managing partner Gene Munster attributed the positive reversal to recognition of an expanding active device base now recording 1.3 billion active devices and 240 million Services subscribers.

“Herein lies Apple’s long-term opportunity: a growing active device base coupled with increasing revenue per device,” he wrote in a Friday blog post.

The iPhone X consistently topped iPhone sales to drive a 15-percent year-over-year increase in average-selling-price, a factor offsetting a 3.4-percent iPhone sales miss.

“We were wrong; Apple didn’t nail the 2017 iPhone launches,” Munster said. “We think it was partly due to the more complex buying decision between iPhone 8 and iPhone X and partly due to the iPhone X’s limited availability in the quarter.”

The analyst expects Apple to compensate for the decline in Services revenue, which he expects to double between 2016 and 2020.

Price Action

At time of publication, Apple was down 2.4 percent at $163.87. Munster will be on a special 1 p.m. ET edition of PreMarket Prep to break down Apple, Amazon, and Alphabet's earnings.

Related Links:

Munster: Apple is Flush With Cash, But Don't Expect Big M&A

Gene Munster On Apple's 2018 Outlook

Latest Ratings for AAPL

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2018Maxim GroupMaintainsBuyBuy
Feb 2018BarclaysMaintainsEqual-WeightEqual-Weight
Feb 2018BMO CapitalMaintainsMarket PerformMarket Perform

View More Analyst Ratings for AAPL
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Gene Munster iPhone iPhone X Loup VenturesAnalyst Color Analyst Ratings Tech Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL)

Jobs Jump In January, But Persistent Yield Climb Keeps Choking Stock Market
Bernstein's Toni Sacconaghi Steps To The Sidelines On Apple, Sees Minimal Upside Ahead
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Lower; Apple Profit Tops Estimates
6 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For February 2, 2018
The Market In 5 Minutes: Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Bitcoin, And Flamethrowers
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on AAPL
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.