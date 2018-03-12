Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse
Trade ZTO stock with recommended broker Ally Invest. Commissions as low as $3.95.

Analyst Rating View All Ratings

DateResearch FirmActionCurrentTarget
11/02/17Daiwa CapitalInitiates Coverage OnBuy18.5
11/23/16JP MorganInitiates Coverage OnOverweight19.0
11/21/16CitigroupInitiates Coverage OnBuy0.0
Show more Loading articles...

Earnings View Earnings

Q4 2017 EST Actual Surprise
EPS: 0.24 0.27 0.03
Rev: 646.52M 665.66M 19.14M
Q1 2018 EST Actual Surprise
EPS: Expected
2018-05-16
Rev:

Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc is an express delivery company in China. The Company provides express delivery service through its nationwide network as well as other value-added logistics services.
Visit company website