ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. American Depositary Shares, each representing one Class A ordinary share.
ZTO
:NYSE
Sector:
Industrials
Industry:
Business Services
15.34
0.14 (0.92%)
Data as of Mar 13, 2018
Prev. Close
15.2
Price Open
15.49
Volume
1,323,312
Day's Range
15.17 - 15.5
52 Wk Range
11.14 - 18.08
50 Day Moving Avg.
15.69
PE Ratio
27.029071
Shares Outstanding
720.56M
Market Cap
11.03B
Analyst Rating
View All Ratings
Date
Research Firm
Action
Current
Target
11/02/17
Daiwa Capital
Initiates Coverage On
Buy
18.5
11/23/16
JP Morgan
Initiates Coverage On
Overweight
19.0
11/21/16
Citigroup
Initiates Coverage On
Buy
0.0
Headlines
Press Releases
44 Biggest Movers From Friday
Lisa Levin
Mon, 12 Mar 2018 04:59:09 -0400
36 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Lisa Levin
Fri, 09 Mar 2018 13:41:40 -0400
26 Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Lisa Levin
Fri, 09 Mar 2018 09:07:19 -0400
ZTO Sees Q1 Adj. Net Income $103M-$107.6M
Hal Lindon
Thu, 08 Mar 2018 18:02:11 -0400
ZTO Reports Q4 Earnings $0.26/Share vs $0.24 Est., Sales $665.7M vs $640M Est.
Hal Lindon
Thu, 08 Mar 2018 18:01:40 -0400
ZTO Express CFO James Guo To Step Down, Huiping Yan Will Replace
Hal Lindon
Thu, 08 Mar 2018 18:00:58 -0400
Earnings Scheduled For March 8, 2018
Lisa Levin
Thu, 08 Mar 2018 05:00:27 -0400
33 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Lisa Levin
Tue, 21 Nov 2017 09:08:27 -0400
ZTO Express Reports Q3 Adj. EPS $0.15 In-line With Est., Sales $472.4M vs $454.89M Est.
Hal Lindon
Mon, 20 Nov 2017 18:01:10 -0400
Earnings Scheduled For November 20, 2017
Lisa Levin
Mon, 20 Nov 2017 05:13:17 -0400
ZTO Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2017 Unaudited Financial Results
PRNewswire
4 days ago
ZTO Announces Management Change
PRNewswire
4 days ago
ZTO to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2017 Financial Results on March 8, 2018
PRNewswire
Feb 26, 2018
ZTO Express Announces Management Changes
PRNewswire
Feb 05, 2018
ZTO Express Announces Technology-Focused Subsidiary to Receive Preferential Tax Treatment as a National High and New Technology Enterprise
PRNewswire
Dec 19, 2017
ZTO Reports Third Quarter 2017 Unaudited Financial Results
PRNewswire
Nov 20, 2017
ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. Sponsored ADR Class A to Host Earnings Call
PRLive
Nov 20, 2017
ZTO to Announce Third Quarter 2017 Financial Results on November 20, 2017
PRNewswire
Oct 31, 2017
ZTO Express to Hold Annual General Meeting on November 17, 2017
PRNewswire
Oct 31, 2017
ZTO Joins Consortium to Establish Logistics Insurer
PRNewswire
Oct 17, 2017
Partner Headlines
Premarket Losers as of 9:05 am (3/9/2018)
Seeking Alpha
4 days ago
ZTO Express' (ZTO) CEO Meisong Lai on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript
Seeking Alpha
4 days ago
ZTO Express 2017 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides
Seeking Alpha
4 days ago
ZTO Express beats by $0.02, beats on revenue
Seeking Alpha
4 days ago
Notable earnings after Thursday's close
Seeking Alpha
5 days ago
Short Best Inc. Before Lockup Expires
Seeking Alpha
5 days ago
ZTO Express Sees Composite Rating Climb To 97
Investor's Business Daily
5 days ago
Stocks Flashing Renewed Technical Strength: ZTO Express
Investor's Business Daily
5 days ago
ZTO Express Sees Its Composite Rating Rise To 97
Investor's Business Daily
Mar 02, 2018
Tracking Chase Coleman's Tiger Global Portfolio - Q4 2017 Update
Seeking Alpha
Mar 01, 2018
Earnings
View Earnings
Q4 2017
EST
Actual
Surprise
EPS:
0.24
0.27
0.03
Rev:
646.52M
665.66M
19.14M
Q1 2018
EST
Actual
Surprise
EPS:
Expected
2018-05-16
Rev:
Company Profile
ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc is an express delivery company in China. The Company provides express delivery service through its nationwide network as well as other value-added logistics services.
Visit company website
