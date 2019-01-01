ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 25
EPS
$0.210
Quarterly Revenue
$1.2B
Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)
$9.2B
Earnings History
ZTO Express (Cayman) Questions & Answers
When is ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) reporting earnings?
ZTO Express (Cayman) (ZTO) is scheduled to report earnings on August 17, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 25, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO)?
The Actual EPS was $0.15, which beat the estimate of $0.14.
What were ZTO Express (Cayman)’s (NYSE:ZTO) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $438.3M, which missed the estimate of $447.8M.
