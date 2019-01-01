ñol

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

ZTO Express (Cayman) reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 25

EPS

$0.210

Quarterly Revenue

$1.2B

Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)

$9.2B

ZTO Express (Cayman) Questions & Answers

Q
When is ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) reporting earnings?
A

ZTO Express (Cayman) (ZTO) is scheduled to report earnings on August 17, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 25, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.15, which beat the estimate of $0.14.

Q
What were ZTO Express (Cayman)’s (NYSE:ZTO) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $438.3M, which missed the estimate of $447.8M.

