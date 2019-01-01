ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman)
ZTO Express (Cayman) Questions & Answers
The latest price target for ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE: ZTO) was reported by Citigroup on March 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $39.60 expecting ZTO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 56.46% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE: ZTO) was provided by Citigroup, and ZTO Express (Cayman) maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of ZTO Express (Cayman), and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for ZTO Express (Cayman) was filed on March 18, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 18, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest ZTO Express (Cayman) (ZTO) rating was a maintained with a price target of $40.90 to $39.60. The current price ZTO Express (Cayman) (ZTO) is trading at is $25.31, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
