Zoom Technologies Inc is a Delaware corporation incorporated on February 29, 2002. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in the design, production, marketing, sales, and support of broadband and dial-up modems, Voice over Internet Protocol or "VoIP" products and services, Bluetooth wireless products, and other communication-related products. It is engaged in mobile platform video game development, manufacturing, research and development, and sales of electronic components for third generation mobile phones, wireless communication circuitry, GPS equipment, and related software products. The Company is subject to legal and regulatory environments of the PRC.