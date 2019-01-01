QQQ
Oct 29, 2021
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Communications Equipment
Zoom Technologies Inc designs, produces, markets, sales and supports broadband and dial-up modems, Voice over Internet Protocol or VoIP products and services, Bluetooth wireless products, and other communication-related products. It is engaged in mobile platform video game development, manufacturing, research and development, and sales of electronic components for third generation mobile phones, wireless communication circuitry, GPS equipment, and related software products.

Zoom Technologies Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Zoom Technologies (ZTNO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Zoom Technologies (OTCEM: ZTNO) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Zoom Technologies's (ZTNO) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Zoom Technologies.

Q

What is the target price for Zoom Technologies (ZTNO) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Zoom Technologies

Q

Current Stock Price for Zoom Technologies (ZTNO)?

A

The stock price for Zoom Technologies (OTCEM: ZTNO) is $0.000001 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 17:05:11 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Zoom Technologies (ZTNO) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Zoom Technologies.

Q

When is Zoom Technologies (OTCEM:ZTNO) reporting earnings?

A

Zoom Technologies does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Zoom Technologies (ZTNO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Zoom Technologies.

Q

What sector and industry does Zoom Technologies (ZTNO) operate in?

A

Zoom Technologies is in the Information Technology sector and Communications Equipment industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.