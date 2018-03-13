Market Overview

9/06/17Cantor FitzgeraldUpgradesNeutralOverweight0.0
4/13/17OppenheimerInitiates Coverage OnOutperform6.0
3/24/17H.C. WainwrightReiteratesBuy6.5

Q4 2017 EST Actual Surprise
EPS: -0.43 -0.44 -0.01
Rev: 0.00
Q1 2018 EST Actual Surprise
EPS: Expected
2018-05-09
Rev:

Company Profile

Verastem Inc is a part of the healthcare sector. It is focused on discovering and developing drugs to aid patients suffering from cancer. The company's most advanced product candidates, duvelisib and defactinib (VS-6063), utilize a multi-faceted approach to treat cancers originating either in the blood or major organ systems. The company is engaged in running clinical trials in cancers where there are limited treatment options, including lung, ovarian, lymphoma, pancreatic and other advanced cancers.
