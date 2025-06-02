What's Going On With Verastem Oncology Stock On Monday?

Verastem Oncology Inc VSTM released on Monday updated data from the dose escalation phase of the Phase 1/2 trial of GFH375 (known as VS-7375 in the U.S.).

As of May 16, 2025, 23 efficacy-evaluable patients with pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC) and 12 efficacy-evaluable patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) achieved an overall response rate (ORR) of 52% and 42%, respectively.

Also Read: FDA Grants Accelerated Approval To Verastem’s Combination Drug For Ovarian Cancer

Verastem’s partner, GenFleet Therapeutics, presented the updated data at the 2025 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting.

ASCO 2025 Presentation Highlights

GenFleet reported that 62 patients were enrolled in the Phase 1 portion of the study in China, receiving oral doses ranging from 100 to 900 mg daily.

As of the data cutoff of May 16, 2025, 23 efficacy-evaluable patients with PDAC and 12 efficacy-evaluable patients with NSCLC, who received daily dosages of 400 or 600 mg and had at least one post-treatment tumor assessment, achieved an ORR of 52% and a disease control rate (DCR) of 100%, and an ORR of 42% and a DCR of 83%, respectively.

As of the cutoff date of March 31, 2025, GenFleet reported that no dose-limiting toxicities (DLTs) were observed across all dose levels (100-900 mg QD), and the treatment-related adverse events (TRAEs) were mostly Grade 1/2.

VSTM Price Action: Verastem Oncology stock is trading 18.62% lower at $6.12 at publication on Monday.

