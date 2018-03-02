Market Overview

Company Profile

VSE is a United States-based company that operates through four segments. The supply-chain management group provides sourcing, logistics, data management, and other services to help clients with supply-chain management efforts. The aviation group provides parts, supply-chain solutions, and other services for aviation jet aircraft engines and engine accessories. The federal services group provides military sale, refurbishment, and various other services to the U.S. Army and other customers. The IT, energy, and management consulting group provides technical and consulting services. The United States Postal Service and U.S. Department of Defense are the company's largest customers, jointly accounting for the majority of the company's sales.
