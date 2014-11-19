Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse
Trade VPRT stock with recommended broker Ally Invest. Commissions as low as $3.95.

Analyst Rating View All Ratings

DateResearch FirmActionCurrentTarget
11/10/14SunTrust Robinson HumphreyDowngradesBuyNeutral67.0
10/01/14SunTrust Robinson HumphreyInitiates Coverage onBuy63.0
4/30/14JefferiesMaintainsHold49.0

Earnings View Earnings

Q1 2015 EST Actual Surprise
EPS: 0.57 0.86
Rev: 333.49M 333.90M
EST Actual Surprise
EPS: Expected
Rev: