Sector:
Industry:
0.0000
0 (%)
Data as of Mar 13, 2018
Prev. Close
Price Open
Volume
0
Day's Range
-
52 Wk Range
-
50 Day Moving Avg.
PE Ratio
Shares Outstanding
Market Cap
Trade VPRT stock with
recommended broker Ally Invest
. Commissions as low as $3.95.
1d
5d
1m
3m
1y
5y
YTD
Analyst Rating
View All Ratings
Date
Research Firm
Action
Current
Target
11/10/14
SunTrust Robinson Humphrey
Downgrades
Buy
Neutral
67.0
10/01/14
SunTrust Robinson Humphrey
Initiates Coverage on
Buy
63.0
4/30/14
Jefferies
Maintains
Hold
49.0
Headlines
Press Releases
Extreme Reach Appoints Michael Greiner As CFO
Hal Lindon
Wed, 19 Nov 2014 10:09:48 -0400
Corporate Parent of Vistaprint Renames to Cimpress; To Invest $100M's Over Next 5 Years to Develop Proprietary Software, Production Technology
Charles Gross
Mon, 17 Nov 2014 08:20:49 -0400
Benzinga's Top Downgrades
Lisa Levin
Mon, 10 Nov 2014 09:54:17 -0400
UPDATE: SunTrust Robinson Humphrey Downgrades VistaPrint On Valuation
Dwight Einhorn
Mon, 10 Nov 2014 09:15:06 -0400
SunTrust Robinson Humphrey Downgrades Vistaprint To Neutral
Monica Gerson
Mon, 10 Nov 2014 08:57:09 -0400
CORRECTION: SunTrust Robinson Humphrey Downgrades Vistaprint N.V. to Neutral, Raises PT to $67.00
Eddie Staley
Mon, 10 Nov 2014 08:36:25 -0400
SunTrust Robinson Humphrey Downgrades Vistaprint N.V. to Neutral, Raises PT to $67.00
Eddie Staley
Mon, 10 Nov 2014 08:29:43 -0400
Vistaprint N.V. Reports Q1 EPS of $0.86 Which May Not Compare $0.57 Est; Revenue of $333.90M Which May Not Compare $333.49M Est
Eddie Staley
Wed, 29 Oct 2014 16:20:37 -0400
8-K from Vistaprint Shows Senior VP, Chief Accounting Officer Michael Greiner Has Resigned
Eddie Staley
Wed, 08 Oct 2014 16:22:06 -0400
Benzinga's Top Initiations
Lisa Levin
Wed, 01 Oct 2014 09:22:55 -0400
{{ story.title }}
{{ story.author }}
{{ story.created }}
Show more
Loading articles...
Extreme Reach Appoints Michael C. Greiner Chief Financial Officer
Globe Newswire
Nov 19, 2014
Vistaprint Unveils 50 of the Hottest Holiday Photo Cards with its 2014 Designer Collection
Business Wire
Nov 06, 2014
Vistaprint Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2015 Financial Results
Business Wire
Oct 29, 2014
Webs Launches "Local Search," a Local Listings Tool that Makes It Easy and Affordable for Small Businesses to Get Found Online
PRWeb
Oct 21, 2014
Vistaprint Announces Date and Time for Its First Quarter Fiscal Year 2015 Financial Results Presentation and Conference Call
Business Wire
Oct 08, 2014
Vistaprint Postpones Senior Notes Offering
Business Wire
Sep 12, 2014
Vistaprint Announces Proposed Offering of $250.0 Million in Senior Notes Due 2021
Business Wire
Sep 08, 2014
Critical Alerts For Exxon Mobil, Vistaprint, Tessera Technologies, Westport Innovations, and Linear Technology Released By InvestorsObserver
Newswire
Aug 01, 2014
Vistaprint Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2014 Financial Results
Business Wire
Jul 30, 2014
Vistaprint to Host Investor Day August 6, 2014
Business Wire
Jul 23, 2014
{{ story.title }}
{{ story.author }}
{{ story.created }}
Show more
Loading articles...
Partner Headlines
Vistaprint (VPRT) Changes Name & Ticker to Cypress (CMPR) - Analyst Blog
Zacks
Nov 18, 2014
Making Money With Charles Payne: 11/13/14
Fox Business
Nov 12, 2014
Barrett Faces Class Action Lawsuit on Alleged Legal Violation - Analyst Blog
Zacks
Nov 10, 2014
Suntrust Downgrades Vistaprint from Buy to Neutral
GuruFocus
Nov 10, 2014
Stocks Finish Higher Amid Earnings Beats, Breakouts
Investor's Business Daily
Oct 30, 2014
Vistaprint Beats Q1 Earnings on Operational Excellence - Analyst Blog
Zacks
Oct 30, 2014
Stocks Slump Again Heading Into Close
Investor's Business Daily
Oct 15, 2014
Vistaprint Commences $250M Note Offering to Repay Debt - Analyst Blog
Zacks
Sep 09, 2014
Meridian Growth Fund Second Quarter 2014 Commentary
GuruFocus
Sep 08, 2014
Meridian Funds Comments on VistaPrint
GuruFocus
Sep 08, 2014
{{ story.title }}
{{ story.author }}
{{ story.created }}
Show more
Loading articles...
Earnings
View Earnings
Q1 2015
EST
Actual
Surprise
EPS:
0.57
0.86
Rev:
333.49M
333.90M
EST
Actual
Surprise
EPS:
Expected
Rev:
