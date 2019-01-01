QQQ
Range
0.07 - 0.07
Vol / Avg.
2.5K/123K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.03 - 0.13
Mkt Cap
6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.07
P/E
52.67
EPS
0
Shares
86M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 9, 2022, 8:53AM
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Tobacco
VPR Brands LP is engaged in the business of design, market, and distribution of electronic cigarettes, personal vaporizer, and electronic cigarette e liquids. The company markets and sells its products under Helium, Honeystick, Krave, Vaporin, and Vaporx brand names. It also sells CBD products under the Goldline brand. The firm has a portfolio of patents including an electronic cigarette, electronic cigar, and personal vaporizer.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

VPR Brands Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy VPR Brands (VPRB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of VPR Brands (OTCPK: VPRB) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are VPR Brands's (VPRB) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for VPR Brands.

Q

What is the target price for VPR Brands (VPRB) stock?

A

There is no analysis for VPR Brands

Q

Current Stock Price for VPR Brands (VPRB)?

A

The stock price for VPR Brands (OTCPK: VPRB) is $0.0698 last updated Today at 3:02:18 PM.

Q

Does VPR Brands (VPRB) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for VPR Brands.

Q

When is VPR Brands (OTCPK:VPRB) reporting earnings?

A

VPR Brands does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is VPR Brands (VPRB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for VPR Brands.

Q

What sector and industry does VPR Brands (VPRB) operate in?

A

VPR Brands is in the Consumer Staples sector and Tobacco industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.