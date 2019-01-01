VPR Brands LP is engaged in the business of design, market, and distribution of electronic cigarettes, personal vaporizer, and electronic cigarette e liquids. The company markets and sells its products under Helium, Honeystick, Krave, Vaporin, and Vaporx brand names. It also sells CBD products under the Goldline brand. The firm has a portfolio of patents including an electronic cigarette, electronic cigar, and personal vaporizer.