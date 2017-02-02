Benzinga Pro
Sector:
Industry:
0.0000
0 (%)
Data as of Mar 13, 2018
Prev. Close
Price Open
Volume
0
Day's Range
-
52 Wk Range
-
50 Day Moving Avg.
PE Ratio
Shares Outstanding
Market Cap
Analyst Rating
Date
Research Firm
Action
Current
Target
12/09/16
Citigroup
Downgrades
Neutral
Sell
0.0
10/04/16
Ladenburg Thalmann
Downgrades
Neutral
Sell
10/03/16
Raymond James
Downgrades
Neutral
Underperform
Headlines
Press Releases
Vanguard Natural Resources Files for Chapter 11 Protection
Paul Quintaro
Thu, 02 Feb 2017 07:56:04 -0400
Citigroup Downgrades Vanguard Natural Res to Sell
Paul Quintaro
Fri, 09 Dec 2016 09:20:49 -0400
Vanguard Natural Resources Shares Unimpacted Following Word of Mid-Day Downgrade to Sell from Ladenburg Thalmann
Paul Quintaro
Tue, 04 Oct 2016 14:19:43 -0400
Earlier Raymond James Downgraded Vanguard Natural Res to Underperform
Paul Quintaro
Mon, 03 Oct 2016 10:22:37 -0400
Hilliard Lyons Downgrades Vanguard Natural Res to Neutral
Paul Quintaro
Tue, 27 Sep 2016 04:01:48 -0400
Stifel Nicolaus Downgrades Vanguard Natural Res to Sell
Paul Quintaro
Mon, 19 Sep 2016 06:17:52 -0400
Stifel Nicolaus Upgrades Vanguard Natural Res to Overweight
Eddie Staley
Fri, 27 May 2016 06:43:38 -0400
Citigroup Maintains Neutral on Vanguard Natural Res, Lowers PT to $1.75
Eddie Staley
Mon, 21 Mar 2016 06:11:45 -0400
Raymond James Upgrades Vanguard Natural to Market Perform
Eddie Staley
Mon, 14 Mar 2016 07:39:50 -0400
UBS Downgrades Vanguard Natural to Sell
Eddie Staley
Wed, 09 Mar 2016 07:33:29 -0400
Vanguard Natural Resources, Inc. Announces Senior Leadership Changes and Initial 2018 Guidance, and Provides 2018 General Corporate Update
Globe Newswire
Jan 18, 2018
Vanguard Natural Resources Financial Analysis and Outlook
PRLive
Jan 03, 2017
Penny Stocks And Risk: This 97% Drop In 8 Months Teaches Investors Something
Seeking Alpha
Feb 21, 2018
Vanguard Natural Resources: Restructuring Plan Indicates Equity Is Very Overvalued
Seeking Alpha
Feb 08, 2017
Vanguard: Down But Not Out
Seeking Alpha
Feb 07, 2017
Monthly Pay Dividend Stocks: Your Three Lists For February
Seeking Alpha
Feb 07, 2017
MLPs: FERC IDRs
Seeking Alpha
Feb 05, 2017
Energy Recap: U.S. Oil Rig Count Reaches Its Highest Level Since October 2015
Seeking Alpha
Feb 03, 2017
Vanguard Natural Resources Filed For Bankruptcy - Some Insight
Seeking Alpha
Feb 03, 2017
Vanguard Natural Resources files for chapter 11 bankruptcy
Seeking Alpha
Feb 02, 2017
Kamakura Reports Improvement In World-Wide Corporate Credit Quality In January
Seeking Alpha
Feb 01, 2017
Energy Complex Credit Agency Arbitrage: Inefficiency In CCC Rated Credit Risk
Seeking Alpha
Jan 14, 2017
Earnings
Q3 2016
EST
Actual
Surprise
EPS:
0.21
0.26
0.05
Rev:
171.78M
105.19M
-66.59M
EST
Actual
Surprise
EPS:
Expected
Rev:
