Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse
Trade OSUR stock with recommended broker Ally Invest. Commissions as low as $3.95.

Analyst Rating View All Ratings

DateResearch FirmActionCurrentTarget
11/02/17JefferiesDowngradesBuyHold0.0
8/03/17Canaccord GenuityMaintainsBuy22.0
2/09/17Raymond JamesUpgradesMarket PerformOutperform0.0
Show more Loading articles...

Earnings View Earnings

Q4 2017 EST Actual Surprise
EPS: 0.11 0.12 0.01
Rev: 47.81M 52.03M 4.22M
Q1 2018 EST Actual Surprise
EPS: Expected
2018-05-02
Rev:

Company Profile

OraSure Technologies Inc develops, manufactures, markets and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices using its proprietary oral fluid technologies.
Visit company website