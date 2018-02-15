Benzinga Pro
Sector:
Healthcare
Industry:
Medical Instruments & Supplies
18.53
0.28 (1.53%)
After Hours 18.53
(%)
Data as of Mar 12, 2018
Prev. Close
18.25
Price Open
18.26
Volume
465,093
Day's Range
18.24 - 18.54
52 Wk Range
10.75 - 23.01
50 Day Moving Avg.
19.44
PE Ratio
34.326923
Shares Outstanding
57.66M
Market Cap
1.07B
1d
5d
1m
3m
1y
5y
YTD
Analyst Rating
Date
Research Firm
Action
Current
Target
11/02/17
Jefferies
Downgrades
Buy
Hold
0.0
8/03/17
Canaccord Genuity
Maintains
Buy
22.0
2/09/17
Raymond James
Upgrades
Market Perform
Outperform
0.0
13F From Perceptive Advisors Late Wednesday Shows Increased Stake In Abiomed, Neurocrine Biosciences, VBI Vaccines; New Stake In Agile Therapeutics, Amgen, bluebird bio, Arena Pharma, Revance Therapeutics; Exited Stake In Achaogen, OraSure Technologies
Hal Lindon
Thu, 15 Feb 2018 11:41:45 -0400
OraSure Technologies Reports Q4 EPS $0.12 vs $0.11 Est., Sales $52M vs $47.8M Est.
Paul Quintaro
Wed, 07 Feb 2018 17:01:09 -0400
Orasure Sees Q4 Sales Higher Than Previously Projected An Sees Net. Sales Of At Least $50M
Eddie Staley
Thu, 04 Jan 2018 07:04:13 -0400
OraSure Names Dr. Stephen Tang CEO Effective April 1st To Replace Douglas Michels Who Is Retiring, CFO & COO Ronald Spair To Also Retire
Eddie Staley
Thu, 04 Jan 2018 07:03:36 -0400
Orasure Option Alert: Jul 20 $15 Puts Sweep (3) at the Ask: 948 @ $1.101 vs 7 OI; Ref=$18.72; Jul 20 $20 Puts Sweep (4) at the Bid: 858 @ $3.601 vs 0 OI; Ref=$18.7
Charles Gross
Thu, 28 Dec 2017 16:00:09 -0400
Jefferies Out Negative On OraSure, Says It's Unclear How Much Of $143M Consumer Genomics Contract Is Truly Incremental To Its Current Run-Rate
Eddie Staley
Wed, 22 Nov 2017 11:37:33 -0400
32 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Lisa Levin
Wed, 22 Nov 2017 09:05:47 -0400
40 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Lisa Levin
Wed, 22 Nov 2017 06:03:26 -0400
OraSure Shares Spike 5% Higher Following 8-K Showing Co. Subsidiary DNAG Genotek Entered Into $143M Deal For Supply Of Oragene Dx Devices To Leading Consumer Genomics Customer
Paul Quintaro
Tue, 21 Nov 2017 14:44:36 -0400
66 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Lisa Levin
Fri, 03 Nov 2017 04:49:38 -0400
{{ story.title }}
{{ story.author }}
{{ story.created }}
Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Penumbra, Qualys, OraSure Technologies, Air Lease, Aduro Biotech, and Progenics Pharmaceuticals — Research Highlights Growth, Revenue, and Consolidated Results
Globe Newswire
Mar 01, 2018
OraSure Technologies to Present at the Raymond James 39th Annual Institutional Investors Conference
Globe Newswire
Feb 26, 2018
OraSure Technologies to Present at the LEERINK 7th Annual Global Healthcare Conference
Globe Newswire
Feb 08, 2018
OraSure Announces Record 2017 Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Financial Results
Globe Newswire
Feb 07, 2018
OraSure Technologies, Inc. to Host Earnings Call
PRLive
Feb 07, 2018
OraSure Technologies Appoints Aradhana Sarin, M.D. to Board of Directors
Globe Newswire
Feb 02, 2018
Philadelphia Investment Forum Scoops the Groundhog – Delivers the Forecast a Day Early
Business Wire
Jan 30, 2018
2018 OUTLOOK AND INSIGHTS: Investment Trends and Themes to be Highlighted at the Emerald Groundhog Day Investment Forum
Business Wire
Jan 17, 2018
OraSure Technologies Earnings Conference Call Invitation
Globe Newswire
Jan 17, 2018
OraSure Technologies to Present at the 36th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Globe Newswire
Jan 05, 2018
{{ story.title }}
{{ story.author }}
{{ story.created }}
OraSure Technologies (OSUR) Presents At Raymond James 39th Annual Institutional Investors Conference - Slideshow
Seeking Alpha
6 days ago
Mariko Gordon Adds to Green Plains, Buys Hortonworks
GuruFocus
Mar 05, 2018
Key events next week - healthcare
Seeking Alpha
Mar 02, 2018
Rtw Investments, Llc Buys Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc, Global Blood Therapeutics Inc, Achillion ...
GuruFocus
Feb 28, 2018
Key healthcare events next week (continued)
Seeking Alpha
Feb 09, 2018
OraSure Technologies' (OSUR) CEO Doug Michels on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript
Seeking Alpha
Feb 07, 2018
Balter Liquid Alternatives, LLC Buys VanEck Vectors Semiconductor, Sleep Number Corp, Broadcom, ...
GuruFocus
Feb 07, 2018
OraSure Technologies beats by $0.01, beats on revenue
Seeking Alpha
Feb 07, 2018
Notable earnings after Wednesday's close
Seeking Alpha
Feb 06, 2018
Stocks To Watch: Orasure Technologies Sees RS Rating Jump To 93
Investor's Business Daily
Jan 17, 2018
{{ story.title }}
{{ story.author }}
{{ story.created }}
Q4 2017
EST
Actual
Surprise
EPS:
0.11
0.12
0.01
Rev:
47.81M
52.03M
4.22M
Q1 2018
EST
Actual
Surprise
EPS:
Expected
2018-05-02
Rev:
Company Profile
OraSure Technologies Inc develops, manufactures, markets and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices using its proprietary oral fluid technologies.
Visit company website
