Oshkosh Corp is a leading designer, manufacturer, and marketer of a broad range of specialty vehicles (including military, fire, concrete mixer, and refuse trucks) and aerial work platforms under the JLG brand. The firm serves customers in the private and public sectors, including the U.S. Department of Defense, which constitutes a majority of total revenue. Oshkosh employs 13,100 employees and generates annual revenue of about $7 billion.