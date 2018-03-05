Market Overview

Analyst Rating View All Ratings

DateResearch FirmActionCurrentTarget
3/02/18JP MorganDowngradesNeutralUnderweight0.0
9/14/17JP MorganDowngradesOverweightNeutral7.0
8/18/17Cantor FitzgeraldInitiates Coverage OnOverweight20.0
Earnings View Earnings

Q4 2017 EST Actual Surprise
EPS: -0.08 -0.32 -0.24
Rev: 301.40M 193.70M -107.70M
Q1 2018 EST Actual Surprise
EPS: Expected
2018-05-08
Rev:

Company Profile

Opko Health is a diversified biotechnology company that operates pharmaceutical and diagnostic development programs. Opko's diagnostics business includes a core genetic testing operation. It has a development and commercial supply pharmaceutical company, as well as a global supply-chain operation and holding company in Ireland. Opko also owns a specialty active pharmaceutical ingredients manufacturer in Israel. The company's bio-reference testing business consists of routine testing and esoteric testing. Routine tests measure various health parameters, such as the functions of the heart, kidney, liver, thyroid, and other organs.
