OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 9
EPS
$-0.080
Quarterly Revenue
$329.2M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$329.2M
Earnings History
OPKO Health Questions & Answers
When is OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) reporting earnings?
OPKO Health (OPK) is scheduled to report earnings on July 28, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 9, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.04, which beat the estimate of $-0.05.
What were OPKO Health’s (NASDAQ:OPK) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $314.2M, which missed the estimate of $322.6M.
