Spark Therapeutics is a biotechnology company with a focus on gene therapy and orphan disease treatment. The company has one business segment, Pharmaceuticals, which is principally engaged in utilizing gene therapy to develop products to aid patients suffering from debilitating diseases. Spark has a pipeline with products that target choroideremia, genetic blinding conditions or inherited retinal disease, and a product targeting hematologic disorders. The company earns the vast majority of its revenue in the United States.