Orthofix International NV is a medical device company. It focuses on providing reconstructive and regenerative orthopedic and spine solutions to physicians. It operates through four segments; BioStim segment is engaged in providing support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion. The Biologics segment is involved in regenerative products and tissue forms that allow physicians to treat a range of spinal and orthopedic conditions. The Extremity Fixation segment markets orthopedic products used in fracture repair and deformity correction of bones and the Spine Fixation segment designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of implant products used in surgical procedures of the spine. Business activity of the group is functioned through the market of United States.