Orthofix Medical
(NASDAQ:OFIX)
27.47
-0.32[-1.15%]
At close: Jun 3
27.47
00
After Hours: 4:01PM EDT
Day High/Low27 - 27.79
52 Week High/Low26.07 - 43.3
Open / Close27.48 / 27.47
Float / Outstanding11.5M / 19.9M
Vol / Avg.73.7K / 92.3K
Mkt Cap547M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price30.39
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.22
Total Float11.5M

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Orthofix Medical reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 6

EPS

$-0.100

Quarterly Revenue

$106.4M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$106.4M

Earnings Recap

 

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, May 6, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Orthofix Medical missed estimated earnings by 211.11%, reporting an EPS of $-0.1 versus an estimate of $0.09.

Revenue was up $825.00 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.14 which was followed by a 1.32% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Orthofix Medical's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 0.13 0.11 0.11 0.02
EPS Actual 0.27 0.10 0.32 0.17
Revenue Estimate 124.87M 113.31M 108.20M 95.61M
Revenue Actual 125.06M 112.43M 121.39M 105.59M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Orthofix Medical management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $0.58 and $0.73 per share.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Orthofix Medical using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Orthofix Medical Questions & Answers

Q
When is Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) reporting earnings?
A

Orthofix Medical (OFIX) is scheduled to report earnings on August 5, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 6, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.42, which beat the estimate of $0.37.

Q
What were Orthofix Medical’s (NASDAQ:OFIX) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $108.9M, which beat the estimate of $102.9M.

