Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
EPS
Quarterly Revenue
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
Earnings Recap
Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, May 6, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Orthofix Medical missed estimated earnings by 211.11%, reporting an EPS of $-0.1 versus an estimate of $0.09.
Revenue was up $825.00 thousand from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.14 which was followed by a 1.32% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Orthofix Medical's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.13
|0.11
|0.11
|0.02
|EPS Actual
|0.27
|0.10
|0.32
|0.17
|Revenue Estimate
|124.87M
|113.31M
|108.20M
|95.61M
|Revenue Actual
|125.06M
|112.43M
|121.39M
|105.59M
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Orthofix Medical management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $0.58 and $0.73 per share.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Orthofix Medical using advanced sorting and filters.
Orthofix Medical Questions & Answers
Orthofix Medical (OFIX) is scheduled to report earnings on August 5, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 6, 2022 for Q1.
The Actual EPS was $0.42, which beat the estimate of $0.37.
The Actual Revenue was $108.9M, which beat the estimate of $102.9M.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.