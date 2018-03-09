Benzinga Pro
Summary
Ideas
Twitter ($)
All News
Analyst Coverage
Analyst Ratings
News Coverage
News
General
Contracts
Dividend Summaries
Dividend Calendar
Events
FDA
M&A
Offerings
Stock Split
Media
Buybacks
Insider Trades
Press Releases
Earnings
Earning Summaries
Earnings Calendar
Guidance Summaries
FTD Companies, Inc.
FTD
:NASDAQ
Sector:
Consumer Cyclical
Industry:
Specialty Retail
4.660
0 (0%)
Data as of Mar 13, 2018
Prev. Close
4.66
Price Open
Volume
0
Day's Range
-
52 Wk Range
5.51 - 24.85
50 Day Moving Avg.
6.82
PE Ratio
0
Shares Outstanding
27.43M
Market Cap
127.84M
Trade FTD stock with
recommended broker Ally Invest
. Commissions as low as $3.95.
Analyst Rating
View All Ratings
Date
Research Firm
Action
Current
Target
11/15/17
DA Davidson
Maintains
Neutral
8.0
8/09/17
DA Davidson
Downgrades
Buy
Neutral
0.0
6/14/17
DA Davidson
Initiates Coverage On
Buy
0.0
56 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Lisa Levin
Fri, 09 Mar 2018 05:51:25 -0400
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Turns Lower; Express Scripts Shares Climb On Acquisition News
Lisa Levin
Thu, 08 Mar 2018 15:31:31 -0400
45 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Lisa Levin
Thu, 08 Mar 2018 13:31:49 -0400
Mid-Day Market Update: Comtech Telecomm Rises Following Strong Q2 Results; Vascular Biogenics Shares Fall
Lisa Levin
Thu, 08 Mar 2018 13:10:05 -0400
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; American Eagle Posts In-Line Profit
Lisa Levin
Thu, 08 Mar 2018 11:19:40 -0400
FTD Cos. Earlier Reaffirmed FY17 Outlook: Sales $1.082B-$1.086B vs $1.08B Est., Net Loss $250M-$220M, Adj. EBITDA $77M-$82M; Sees FY18 Sales Down 2% To Up 2%, Adj. EBITDA $52M-$62M
Hal Lindon
Thu, 08 Mar 2018 09:26:20 -0400
44 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Lisa Levin
Thu, 18 Jan 2018 05:43:13 -0400
FTD Cos. 8-K Shows Slides For Investor Day; Sees FY18 Sales Down 2% To Up 2%, Adj. EBITDA $52M-$62M
Paul Quintaro
Wed, 17 Jan 2018 09:27:09 -0400
FTD Holding Analyst/Investor Day Today
Hal Lindon
Wed, 17 Jan 2018 08:05:11 -0400
FTD Appoints Steven Barnhart CFO
Hal Lindon
Thu, 04 Jan 2018 18:39:35 -0400
FTD Companies, Inc. Announces Preliminary and Unaudited Full-Year 2017 Results
Globe Newswire
5 days ago
FTD and POPSUGAR to Host #PetalsForProgress Flower Market in Celebration of International Women's Day on March 8
PRNewswire
5 days ago
Market Trends Toward New Normal in FTD Companies, Acuity Brands, MINDBODY, Actinium Pharmaceuticals, XG Technology, and Aethlon Medical — Emerging Consolidated Expectations, Analyst Ratings
Globe Newswire
Jan 17, 2018
FTD Companies, Inc. Appoints Steven Barnhart, Veteran Financial and E-Commerce Leader, as Chief Financial Officer to Support Future Growth and Business Transformation
Globe Newswire
Jan 04, 2018
FTD Companies, Inc. to Host Investor Day on January 17, 2018
Globe Newswire
Jan 03, 2018
FTD Companies, Inc. Announces Appointment of E-commerce, Merchandising and Digital Marketing Executives
Globe Newswire
Jan 02, 2018
ProFlowers Launches Gifts For Good™ Collection
PRNewswire
Dec 07, 2017
FTD Companies, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2017 Financial Results
Globe Newswire
Nov 08, 2017
FTD Companies, Inc. to Host Earnings Call
PRLive
Nov 08, 2017
FTD Companies, Inc. to Report Third Quarter 2017 Results
Globe Newswire
Oct 25, 2017
FTD dives after warning it won't meet financial covenant terms
Seeking Alpha
4 days ago
Midday Gainers / Losers (3/8/2018)
Seeking Alpha
4 days ago
8 Stocks Mario Gabelli Continues to Buy
GuruFocus
Feb 20, 2018
FTD Companies (FTD) Investor Presentation - Slideshow
Seeking Alpha
Jan 18, 2018
FTD Companies breaks lower again
Seeking Alpha
Jan 18, 2018
Midday Gainers / Losers (1/17/2018)
Seeking Alpha
Jan 17, 2018
Market Trends Toward New Normal in FTD Companies, Acuity Brands, MINDBODY, Actinium ...
GuruFocus
Jan 17, 2018
Richard Perry Gives Up on Losing Battles
GuruFocus
Jan 15, 2018
Stocks To Watch: Guidance Updates All Around
Seeking Alpha
Jan 13, 2018
FTD names Barnhart new chief financial officer
Seeking Alpha
Jan 04, 2018
Earnings
View Earnings
Q3 2017
EST
Actual
Surprise
EPS:
-0.27
-0.32
-0.05
Rev:
165.19M
161.30M
-3.89M
Q4 2017
EST
Actual
Surprise
EPS:
-0.04
Expected
2018-03-19
Rev:
269.58M
Company Profile
Read More
FTD Companies Inc is a floral and gifting company. The company provides floral, specialty foods, gift and related products and services to consumers, retail florists, and other retail locations and companies in need of floral and gifting solutions.
Visit company website
