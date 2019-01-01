QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
7 - 28.8
Mkt Cap
9.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.07
Shares
1.2M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Household Durables
FirsTime Design Ltd, through its subsidiaries, designs, imports, and distributes decorative timepieces and other home decor products. It distributes commercial mattresses and bedding accessories. In addition, it offers custom packaging and product merchandising services. It sells its products through retailers in the United States. The group has manufacturing partners in China with some in Egypt, India, Italy, Taiwan, the United States, and Vietnam.

FirsTime Design Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy FirsTime Design (FTDL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of FirsTime Design (OTCPK: FTDL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are FirsTime Design's (FTDL) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for FirsTime Design.

Q

What is the target price for FirsTime Design (FTDL) stock?

A

There is no analysis for FirsTime Design

Q

Current Stock Price for FirsTime Design (FTDL)?

A

The stock price for FirsTime Design (OTCPK: FTDL) is $8.45 last updated Mon Feb 14 2022 18:48:46 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does FirsTime Design (FTDL) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on May 31, 2012 to stockholders of record on June 6, 2012.

Q

When is FirsTime Design (OTCPK:FTDL) reporting earnings?

A

FirsTime Design does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is FirsTime Design (FTDL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for FirsTime Design.

Q

What sector and industry does FirsTime Design (FTDL) operate in?

A

FirsTime Design is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Household Durables industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.