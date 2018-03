Read More

First Corp was formed under the laws of the State of Colorado on December 27, 1995. It has 10% interest in Gecko Landmarks Ltd., a Finnish company, and an option to acquire a further interest in Gecko Landmarks Ltd., an early stage technology company developing and monetizing global landmark data using high accuracy data developed from their own proprietary system, 'AtLAS'. It also offers a landmark development toolkit as an alternative for GIS-products; and mobile phone.